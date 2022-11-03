X

    Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2022

    DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 2: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Jordan Clarkson #00 and Mike Conley #11 of the Utah Jazz in the first half at American Airlines Center on November 2, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love.

    Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall.

    Ja Morant, meanwhile, got a similar plus-one boost to a 94 overall after his incredible start to the season that has seen him post 31.4 points per game.

    And Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero got a huge five-point boost up to an 83 after his promising start to his career. Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin got an even bigger plus-six bump, bringing him to an 80 overall.

    Not everybody is feeling the love, however.

    Ben Simmons, amid a foul-laden start to his Brooklyn Nets career, is down to an 80 after seeing the game developer dock him three overall rating points. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is down to an 87, meanwhile, after being downgraded by two overall rating points.

