Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love.

Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall.

Ja Morant, meanwhile, got a similar plus-one boost to a 94 overall after his incredible start to the season that has seen him post 31.4 points per game.

And Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero got a huge five-point boost up to an 83 after his promising start to his career. Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin got an even bigger plus-six bump, bringing him to an 80 overall.

Not everybody is feeling the love, however.

Ben Simmons, amid a foul-laden start to his Brooklyn Nets career, is down to an 80 after seeing the game developer dock him three overall rating points. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is down to an 87, meanwhile, after being downgraded by two overall rating points.