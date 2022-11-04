How Teams Outside of the Top Four Can Get into the College Football Playoff

4 of 7

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oregon, USC and UCLA are all still in the hunt, all of them with one loss already. Here's a look at where they stand:

No. 8 Oregon (7-1)

Remaining games: at Colorado, vs. Washington, vs. Utah, at Oregon State

ESPN FPI chance to make the playoff: 7.8 percent

No. 9 USC (7-1)

Remaining games: vs. Cal, vs. Colorado, at UCLA, vs. Notre Dame

ESPN FPI chance to make the playoff: 6.9 percent

No. 12 UCLA (7-1)

Remaining games: at Arizona State, vs. Arizona, vs. USC, at Cal

ESPN FPI chance to make the playoff: 0.7 percent

Out of these three teams, it looks like Oregon might be the conference's best chance to get a team in. The Ducks are unbeaten in Pac-12 play, with their only loss coming Week 1 against Georgia, though it was a 49-3 beatdown. Oregon's most impressive win came on Oct. 22 over then-No. 9 UCLA, which entered undefeated. Here's what CFP chairman Boo Corrigan said regarding the committee's view of Oregon.

“The win over UCLA has gone a long way,” Corrigan said on a teleconference via Saturday Out West. “They’ve scored at least 41 points since that game. Bo Nix has had a great season. … As we looked at it, obviously that initial game, but what they’ve been able to do since that time has really turned the committee’s head.”

If Oregon wins out, it would be hard to keep it out, even with the Week 1 loss to Georgia. If the Dawgs win the SEC to make it to the playoff, the Ducks could have a chance to get some revenge, if the committee awarded the two with a semifinal rematch.

If No. 9 USC or No. 12 UCLA win out, one of them could end up with a bid. The Trojans lost to a two-loss Utah team, and the Bruins lost to Oregon. For either of them to make it in, they would have to win out, including beating Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. Both teams would likely need to have multiple two-loss conference champions for this to happen, which seems unlikely.