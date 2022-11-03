Brittney Griner Met with United States Embassy Officials in Russia, per State Dept.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow met with Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 259 days.

State Department spokesman Ned Price provided an update Thursday on Twitter:

Griner's wife, Cherelle, was a guest Tuesday on ABC's The View and shared a harrowing account of a conversation they recently had.

"Her mental it's not there, and she told me, 'I'm really just trying to hold on to the last bit of you that I can remember,'" Cherelle said.

A Russian court found Griner guilty of drug charges in August and sentenced her to nine years in prison, one year short of the maximum sentence. Her appeal was formally denied in October, and she expected to be moved to a penal colony to serve out her sentence.

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Evan Perez and Hansler reported in July the Biden administration was prepared to release convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and Paul Whelan. Whelan is a former U.S. Marine who was found guilty on espionage charges in 2018.

Natasha Bertrand and Frederik Pleitgen of CNN followed up to report Russian officials lobbied to include convicted murderer Vadim Krasikov, who's in custody in Germany, as part of the prisoner swap.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Thursday there had been conversations regarding a possible exchange.

"The U.S. government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens,” she said, per NBC News' Lauren Egan.