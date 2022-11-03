X

    Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Won 2022 WNBA Title with Aces

    UNCASVILLE, CT - SEPTEMBER 15: Head Coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces looks on before Game 3 of the 2022 WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun on September 15, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
    Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

    Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2022-23 season, the company announced Thursday.

    "I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon said in a statement. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."

    Hammon is coming off perhaps the best debut season for a WNBA coach in history, leading the Aces to the Commissioner's Cup and the WNBA championship while winning Coach of the Year honors.

    "Becky is a pioneer in every sense of the word and we know she'll lend unique insights, based on her wide-ranging experience, to our NBA coverage," said David Roberts, ESPN's head of NBA and studio production.

    ESPN says Hammon is expected to contribute to Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and NBA Today, among other programs.

    Before joining the Aces, Hammon made six WNBA All-Star teams and was named to the league's 25th Anniversary team. She went on to serve as a San Antonio Spurs assistant coach under Gregg Popovich from 2014 to 2022.

