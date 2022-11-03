Clippers, Thunder Fined $25K for Violating NBA's Injury Reporting Rules

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder were each fined $25,000 for violating the league's injury reporting rules:

Thunder guard Josh Giddey was initially ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic with an ankle injury but he was later able to play. He had seven points with 10 assists in a 116-108 win for Oklahoma City.

Brandon Boston Jr. and Moussa Diabaté were also ruled out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to their G League assignments. They ended up being active and both playing in the game.

Boston and Diabaté each played five minutes in the 112-91 loss.

Both entered the game with the Clippers trailing by 18 points, so their appearances didn't make much of an impact, but the NBA still has strict rules about reporting lineups.

It was the second career NBA game for Diabaté, a second-round draft pick out of Michigan who is playing on a two-way contract. Boston averaged 6.7 points per game as a rookie last year for Los Angeles. He's now seen action in five games this season.

Giddey's impact is a bigger one for the Thunder. The 2021 No. 6 overall draft pick averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season and continues to fill up the stat sheet in 2022-23. Through four games, he is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

An ankle injury cost him three games last week, but his return provides the Thunder with a significant boost going forward.