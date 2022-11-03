X

    Clippers, Thunder Fined $25K for Violating NBA's Injury Reporting Rules

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2022

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - OCTOBER 23: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23, 2022 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder were each fined $25,000 for violating the league's injury reporting rules:

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/M4tZFzDVaW">pic.twitter.com/M4tZFzDVaW</a>

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/S7WLKgkOv5">pic.twitter.com/S7WLKgkOv5</a>

    Thunder guard Josh Giddey was initially ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic with an ankle injury but he was later able to play. He had seven points with 10 assists in a 116-108 win for Oklahoma City.

    Brandon Boston Jr. and Moussa Diabaté were also ruled out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to their G League assignments. They ended up being active and both playing in the game.

    Boston and Diabaté each played five minutes in the 112-91 loss.

    Both entered the game with the Clippers trailing by 18 points, so their appearances didn't make much of an impact, but the NBA still has strict rules about reporting lineups.

    It was the second career NBA game for Diabaté, a second-round draft pick out of Michigan who is playing on a two-way contract. Boston averaged 6.7 points per game as a rookie last year for Los Angeles. He's now seen action in five games this season.

    Giddey's impact is a bigger one for the Thunder. The 2021 No. 6 overall draft pick averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season and continues to fill up the stat sheet in 2022-23. Through four games, he is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

    An ankle injury cost him three games last week, but his return provides the Thunder with a significant boost going forward.

