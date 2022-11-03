X

    Report: Texans' Brandin Cooks Disappointed He Wasn't Traded, Won't Play vs. Eagles

    Adam WellsNovember 3, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
    Steve Marcus/Getty Images

    After expressing frustration about not being traded earlier this week, Brandin Cooks likely won't be on the field for the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Cooks isn't expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Cooks seemed to indicate on Twitter he was unhappy the Texans didn't move him before the trade deadline on Tuesday:

    Brandin Cooks @brandincooks

    Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹

    Cooks' name was bantered about leading up to the trade deadline. ESPN's Ed Werder reported the Texans and Dallas Cowboys were engaged in talks "until the final minutes" before the 4 p.m. ET cutoff, but Cooks' salary and draft compensation couldn't be agreed to.

    Jordan Schultz of The Score reported the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants were other teams connected to Cooks.

    The Texans signed Cooks to a two-year, $39.6 million extension in April that runs through the 2024 season. His new deal may have worked against him being moved, as it comes with a $26.6 million cap hit and $34.2 million in dead money next season.

    According to Houston's official injury report, Cooks sat out the previous two days of practice after being a full participant on Monday. His official designation is a wrist and personal reasons not related to an injury.

    Cooks is in his third season with the Texans. The 29-year-old was originally acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in April 2020.

    While most of the things in the Texans' organization have fallen apart in recent years, Cooks has managed to remain a productive player. He had more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons.

    Through seven games this season, Cooks is on pace for one of the worst seasons of his career. He has 354 yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions.

    Houston is on its way to a third consecutive losing season and a last-place finish in the AFC South for the first time since 2013. It enters Thursday's game against the undefeated Eagles with a 1-5-1 record.

