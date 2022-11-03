Zlatan Ibrahimović Criticizes Kylian Mbappé's Decision to Sign New Contract with PSG

Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimović believes Kylian Mbappé made the wrong decision in re-signing with Paris Saint-Germain after a long pursuit by Real Madrid.

"He made the right choice for Paris not for himself," Ibrahimović told Canal Plus (translated by ESPN). "Because he put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. And the club gave him the keys for that. But you are never bigger than a club."

Mbappé had been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid before making a surprising switch in May to remain with PSG. His new contract makes him the highest-paid player in the world with an estimated $128 million salary for 2022-23, per Justin Birnbaum of Forbes.

There were reports Mbappé changed his mind and wanted a transfer in the next window, but he denied those rumors.

"I never asked for my departure in January," he told reporters.

Mbappé remains the focal point on a star-studded PSG squad that also features Lionel Messi and Neymar. He finished last season with 28 goals and 17 assists in Ligue 1, helping win the club's fourth title in five years.

Now in his sixth season with the club, Mbappé is trying to help Paris Saint-Germain finally take home a Champions League trophy. The squad has secured a spot in the round of 16 after finishing second in Group H.

Ibrahimović has taken a different path, never staying in the same place for more than four years at a time. He won four Ligue 1 titles with PSG from 2012 to 2016 but moved to Manchester United the next season.

The Swedish star also won trophies with Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona and AC Milan.

Zlatan believes it's important to challenge yourself and not be "satisfied" with your current situation.

"When you lose discipline, you lose your identity," he said.