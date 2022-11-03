Report: Byron Allen to Bid on Commanders Sale; Would Be 1st Black Owner in NFL

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Entertainment Studios founder Byron Allen has reportedly formed an investor group to explore the potential purchase of the NFL's Washington Commanders.

Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg reported Thursday that Allen, who would be the NFL's first Black majority owner, is "preparing a bid" for the Commanders after previously being involved in the Denver Broncos sale process, which the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group won.

Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced Wednesday they'd retained Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions" involving the franchise.

A representative for Allen declined to comment to Bloomberg about his interest in the Commanders, and sources told Leach the media entrepreneur's "plans could change."

Allen has amassed an estimated net worth of $500 million, per Emmy Wallin of Wealthy Gorilla. He also has experience in the sports industry after completing a $10 billion deal in 2019 to acquire 21 regional sports channels from Disney.

In February, the 61-year-old Detroit native told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press he was approached by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft about joining the Broncos discussions.

"[They] said: 'We need your help. We want to achieve an important goal, which is to have the first Black owner of an NFL team, which is something we haven't been able to achieve in 100 years,'" Allen said. "I said, 'I'm happy to help.'"

He added that having a Black owner in the NFL would be "great for the league and, more importantly, great for the country."

"I think it's important that we have Black people throughout the entire ecosystem, not just coaches, management, vendors as well as owners," Allen said. "That's how you are going to effectuate real positive change. They need somebody like me in that owners' room to help bring a different perspective. You can't have it look like everybody going to the same country club."

Allen and Co. will face plenty of competition, however, as Forbes' Mike Ozanian reported at least four groups have already contacted the Snyders about the possible sale.

In August, Forbes ranked the Commanders as the NFL's sixth-most valuable franchise with a $5.6 billion valuation, a 33 percent increase from 2021.

The Snyders have held the majority ownership stake in the organization since 1999. Since that point, the team has qualified for the playoffs just six times in 23 years and captured no Super Bowl titles.

Washington was fined $10 million by the NFL in July 2021 after an investigation determined it possessed a toxic culture that included bullying, intimidation, multiple allegations of sexual harassment, and a general lack of respect in the workplace. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has since launched its own probe into those allegations.

In addition, ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday the franchise is also facing a criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia related to allegations it committed financial improprieties.

No timetable for a potential sale was immediately announced.

The Commanders own a 4-4 record so far this season as they get prepared to host the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings at FedEx Field on Sunday.