Report: Nets Never Made 'Substantial Contact' with Quin Snyder After Steve Nash Exit

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly didn't make much of an attempt to gauge former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's interest in the team's head coaching job after firing Steve Nash this week.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was "no substantial contact" between the Nets and Snyder in terms of discussing the vacancy.

Instead, the expectation is that the Nets will hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that a formal announcement confirming Udoka as the team's next head coach was expected "soon."

For now, Jacque Vaughn is serving as the interim head coach of the Nets amid their disappointing 2-6 start.

