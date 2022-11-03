Myles Turner Rumors: Lakers Trade Target Seeking $20M Per Year on Next Contract

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Wherever Myles Turner ends up playing at the end of this season, signing him to a long-term contract is expected to cost a team a lot of money.

Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there is a belief around the NBA that Turner is seeking at least $20 million per season on his next contract.

Turner has spent his entire career with the Indiana Pacers, though his name seems to pop up in trade rumors at least once every year.

The 26-year-old is at the center of early-season trade rumblings because of previous rumors connecting him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported last month the Pacers and Lakers had multiple talks during the offseason about a deal involving Russell Westbrook.

Multiple iterations of the trade were proposed, including some with one of Turner and Buddy Hield and others with both going to L.A. No deal was agreed upon at that time, but the teams could re-engage in talks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Appearing on The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski this week, Turner even said the Lakers should "take a hard look" at making a move for him.

It seems unlikely the Pacers will keep Turner beyond this season, even if they don't trade him. They tried to add another center over the summer when they signed Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $131 million offer sheet, but he went back to the Phoenix Suns when they chose to match it.

The Pacers are still rebuilding and may look to bring in more long-term assets. Turner and Hield are the best trade chips they have on the roster right now.

Turner is known for his defensive prowess in the paint. He has averaged at least two blocks per game in each of the last four seasons, including leading the league in 2018-19 (2.7) and 2020-21 (3.4).

While not an imposing offensive player, Turner has made himself into a positive with the ball. He has averaged at least 12 points per game in each of the previous seven seasons and is a career 34.8 percent three-point shooter.