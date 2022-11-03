Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Managers

1 of 4

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Justin Fields is quickly trending up, both due to improved play-calling and the typical development of a second-year signal-caller. Not to mention, his supporting cast keeps getting better with N'Keal Harry's recent debut and the deadline deal for Chase Claypool.

More than anything, Fields is raising his fantasy floor with consistently strong rushing numbers.

Over his last three outings, the 23-year-old has 34 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns. With a ground game like that, he doesn't need to do much as a passer to have a really strong fantasy performance.

Fields' passing is perking up too, though, as he just completed a season-high 73.9 percent of his passes while throwing for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. His numbers could keep trending up as he'll draw a Dolphins defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.

