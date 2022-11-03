Pro Football HOF TE Kellen Winslow Sr. Settled $24,750 Brain Injury Claim This Year

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. recently settled his claim about suffering brain injuries due to repeated traumas to his head.

In court records obtained by Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Winslow was said to have received a $24,750 payment to settle the workers' compensation case he originally filed a claim on in 2018.

Schrotenboer originally reported on details of the claim in November 2019.

"In the case of Winslow Sr., his claim states his cumulative trauma came during his career with the San Diego Chargers from 1979 to 1988 and resulted in “cognitive and behavioral disorders and such other damage," Schrotenboer wrote.

Winslow filed the claim against the California Insurance Guarantee Association, an organization that pays covered claims for insolvent insurance carriers.

According to Schrotenboer, Winslow's claim form said it was for "brain injury only" that came from playing and practicing professional football.

One report said a scan of Winslow's brain "suggested evidence of organic brain damage."

Schrotenboer cited a 2020 report from psychologist Serina Hoover that said Winslow's "neuropsychological evaluation did not demonstrate any significant neurocognitive impairments."

Psychiatrist Lawrence Warick attributed "most" of Winslow's psychiatric issues to non-football factors, according to Schrotenboer.

Winslow Sr. is the father of Kellen Winslow Jr., 39, who played in the NFL from 2004 to 2013 and has also said he has experienced mental health issues as a result of head trauma. Winslow Jr. is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to rape and other sex crimes against five women last year.

Warick attributed Winslow Jr.'s legal issues as another contributing factor to Winslow Sr.'s psychiatric issues.

Winslow Sr. played nine seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers from 1979 to 1987. He was named an All-Pro four times, including three first-team selections, and was included on the NFL's 75th and 100th anniversary all-time teams.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995 and College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.