    Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2022

    Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season

    0 of 3

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 11: Alex Caruso #6 and Goran Dragic #7 of the Chicago Bulls celebrate a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of a preseason game at United Center on October 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls resided somewhere near the Eastern Conference's midsection.

      Two weeks into the campaign, their position hasn't changed following a 5-4 start.

      They've had a few signature victories, which was a challenge for last season's club. However, they've also had a few losses they'd like to get back.

      From a macro-view, the Bulls seem to be who we thought they were. Switch over a micro lens, though, and there are a few surprises sprinkled into this start.

    The Defense Is Way Ahead of the Offense

    1 of 3

      Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, right, celebrates with forward Javonte Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game, as the Bulls defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
      AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

      Chicago is built to win with offense. That's just the reality of constructing a roster around the offensive-minded three-headed monster of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

      Unfortunately, the attack hasn't been great so far. This unit ranked 13th in efficiency last season, per NBA.com. Now, it's down to 22nd in the category.

      So, why hasn't the bottom dropped out on the Bulls? Because the defense is flying high above even some of the most optimistic expectations.

      Chicago has the season's seventh-best defense. Last season, it was 23rd. This feels a little high given the personnel, but if the Bulls can hover around the top 10 on defense and get their offense close to that level, it could strike the two-way balance needed to support a long playoff run.

    Andre Drummond's Nightly Push for Double-Doubles

    2 of 3

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 24: Andre Drummond #3 of the Chicago Bulls is fouled by Noah Vonleh #4 of the Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center on October 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      Andre Drummond is massive (6'10", 279 lbs) and impressively athletic for his size.

      That's always assisted him as a rebounder and close-range finisher. That's why, in most seasons, he finds himself ranked among the double-double leaders.

      He isn't quite a double-double machine anymore—he's had two in six games—but the fact he's still close to qualifying as such is staggering given his limited role as Nikola Vucevic's backup.

      Drummond is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 9.0 points in just 16.8 minutes per night. Should these marks hold, he'd be the first player to average 10 boards and nine points in fewer than 20 minutes per night, per Stathead Basketball.

    Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Dragon's Resurgence

    3 of 3

      CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 2: Goran Dragic #7 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 2, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

      Last season was a rough one for Goran Dragić.

      He played just five games for the Toronto Raptors before staying away from the team for personal reasons, and while he latched on with the Brooklyn Nets after the trade deadline, he didn't make much of a dent on the stat sheet. By season's end, he'd managed all of 7.5 points per game while posting his worst-ever shooting rates from the field (37.7) and from range (25.4).

      Considering that was his age-35 campaign, it was fair to wonder if the league had simply passed him by. Apparently, that's not at all the case, though.

      Dragić has been an asset in the Windy City as the conductor of the Bulls' bench mob. His field-goal shooting is back to 44.8 percent, and his absurdly hot 53.6 percent three-point shooting is the best of his career. His per-36-minutes averages speak to just how effective he's been: 19.6 points and 7.4 assists, per Basketball Reference.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X