Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls resided somewhere near the Eastern Conference's midsection.

Two weeks into the campaign, their position hasn't changed following a 5-4 start.

They've had a few signature victories, which was a challenge for last season's club. However, they've also had a few losses they'd like to get back.

From a macro-view, the Bulls seem to be who we thought they were. Switch over a micro lens, though, and there are a few surprises sprinkled into this start.

