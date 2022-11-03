X

    MLB Twitter Hyped by Cristian Javier, Astros' No-Hitter in Game 4 Win vs. Phillies

    Doric SamNovember 3, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Facing a 2-1 World Series deficit, the Houston Astros needed to come close to perfection in Wednesday's Game 4 if they hoped to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination. Starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the team's bullpen did just that.

    The 25-year-old right-hander threw six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts and two walks to help lead the Astros to a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to tie the series at 2-2.

    A trio of relievers completed the combined no-hitter for Houston, the second no-hitter in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's 1956 perfect game.

    Javier is the first pitcher in MLB history ever to pitch five or more hitless innings while recording nine strikeouts in a World Series game, per the FOX telecast (h/t Sporting News MLB). He's also the first pitcher to carry a no-hit bid through six innings of a World Series game since 1969, according to MLB's Sarah Langs.

    Houston reliever Bryan Abreu continued the bid by striking out the side in the seventh, and Rafael Montero followed with a clean eighth inning. Ryan Pressly allowed a walk in the ninth but managed to close things out.

    A performance like this was exactly what the Astros needed after Lance McCullers Jr. surrendered five home runs in a 7-0 loss in Game 3 on Tuesday. Javier's dominance paved the way for the Houston hitters to awaken at the plate.

    MLB Twitter had no choice but to praise Javier for his historic outing on Wednesday night:

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Astros are the first team in MLB history to throw a combined no-hitter in a postseason game.<br><br>Cristian Javier also started Houston's combined no-hitter on June 25th against the Yankees.<br><br>No pitcher had started multiple combined no-hitters in their career... until tonight. <a href="https://t.co/xMKIa8CmGd">pic.twitter.com/xMKIa8CmGd</a>

    Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26

    Cristian Javier brilliant: 6ip, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 9K

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Cristian Javier has silenced the Phillies' bats tonight <a href="https://t.co/SR5OG78HH8">pic.twitter.com/SR5OG78HH8</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Cristian Javier is 2nd pitcher in World Series history to finish an outing with no hits allowed in 6 or more innings.<br><br>The other... Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956. <a href="https://t.co/EEP7kb5KO3">pic.twitter.com/EEP7kb5KO3</a>

    Houston Astros @astros

    CRISTIAN JAVIER.

    Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray

    Cristian Javier has a no-hitter through five innings. He has nine strikeouts. He’s been exactly what the Astros needed tonight.

    Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ

    Lance McCullers Jr. throws 5 pitches and whether he was tipping or not, the Phillies were ready to destroy any of them<br><br>Cristian Javier throws 2 pitches and the Phillies do not appear to have a chance

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    Cristian Javier doesn’t get enough credit for having some of the nastiest shit in the league. I attribute that to him being in a rotation littered with ballers, but Javier is gross.

    Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13

    Cristian Javier has ace material.

    Dave Uram @MrUram

    The Phillies have no answer for Cristian Javier. They’re missing on hittable fastballs and aren’t making significant contact on anything.

    Devan Fink @DevanFink

    Cristian Javier is putting on a clinic. The Phillies have only put 6 balls in play, with exit velocities of: 99.5, 89.1, 86.7, 64.0, 62.7, 54.9. The highest xBA on any Philly batted ball: .090.

    Andrew Simon @AndrewSimonMLB

    Expected batting averages of the balls put in play vs. Javier so far:<br><br>.090<br>.070<br>.030<br>.030<br>.010<br>.000<br><br>LOL

    Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner

    Cristian Javier has retired eight consecutive batters with six strikeouts in that span, including a streak of five straight Ks.

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    Cristian Javier in this postseason:<br><br>38 batters faced<br>2 hits<br>14 strikeouts<br><br>The Phillies are 0 for 12, with 7 strikeouts, against him tonight through 4 IP.

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Cristian Javier must be stopped

    Corpus Christi Hooks @cchooks

    Cristian Javier is absolutely DEALIN’‼️ <a href="https://t.co/AOsAn4W1q9">pic.twitter.com/AOsAn4W1q9</a>

    Climbing Tal's Hill @astrosCTH

    With the Astros’ season on the line, Cristian Javier just turned in one of the greatest starts in World Series history. Astros fans, don’t take for granted what we’re witnessing during this Golden Era. Every night is a chance at history.

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    Cristian Javier received a $10,000 signing bonus to turn pro, as the great <a href="https://twitter.com/TMacPhils?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TMacPhils</a> noted on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> radio broadcast. <br><br>Important context on an extraordinary story.<a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a>

    Matt Eddy @MattEddyBA

    Cristian Javier has allowed a .178 opponent average in his career. That is lowest among MLB pitchers with 300 IP since 2020.<br><br>You know what's wild? Javier led the minor leagues with a .130 AVG in 2019.<br><br>That is the lowest AVG by a qualifying MiLB pitcher—by .022!—that I can find.

    Astros in 6 @AstrosOptimism2

    Cristian Javier is currently the best pitcher on the planet

    𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  @FrankiesTwoLoud

    a lot of country is learning about Cristian Javier tonight … Ace

    On a staff that includes AL Cy Young Award candidates Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, Javier is somewhat the forgotten man of Houston's rotation. However, he's shown the potential to be the ace of any pitching staff in the majors.

    Javier tied with Valdez to lead the team with 194 strikeouts in the regular season (in nearly 54 fewer innings), and he also started a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees on June 25.

    Wednesday's outing was a star-making performance for Javier, as well as a series-saving game for the Astros. The team is now guaranteed at least one more game in its home ballpark.

    Houston will look to keep the momentum going in Thursday's Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.

