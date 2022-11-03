World Series 2022: Top Storylines for Astros vs. Phillies Game 5

0 of 2

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Now it's a series.

On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies to the tune of 5-0 in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series just one night after being shut out themselves to swing the series back to the middle.

Cristian Javier struck out five straight batters over the course of the fourth and fifth innings and pitched a dominant six innings that set the stage for just the second no-hitter in World Series history.

"That shows you that the best pitch in baseball is still the well-located fastball," Astros manager Dusty Baker told Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports after the game.

"I think that's the best fastball right now in baseball," Astros catcher Christian Vázquez added. "You can call it anytime. No matter who is in the batter's box, you can call it and it's going to be success with that pitch."

Javier set the tone on the mound and relievers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly came in to close things out.

No-hitters in the Fall Classic are very rare indeed and both teams have very different opinions about it.

Houston, obviously, love the fact that it puts them in the history books.

"It’s crazy," Astros third baseman Alex Bregman told Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. "We grew up watching the World Series. We know baseball’s been going on for a long, long time. So to be a part of, just be a teammate on a team that did that and what Javy and the guys did is really special."

Philly, on the other hand, want to speed past the iconic night and get to the next game.

"I really don't give a s**t," Kyle Schwarber told NBCSPhilly after the no-hit loss. "No. Move on to tomorrow. It's cool. We'll be in the history books, I guess."

Game 5 is the last game in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park before the series goes back to Houston and the most important thing on the minds of both ballclubs is winning two more games.

"I love the no-hitter, it’s awesome,’" Astros center fielder Chas McCormick told Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. "It’s really cool. But we got two more wins to go. We don’t lose sight of that. That’s when we’ll really celebrate."

