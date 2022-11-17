World Cup 2022: Odds, Group Predictions, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Info

AP Foto/Eduardo Muñoz Alvarez

The greatest sporting event in the world is almost upon us. Folks, it's nearly time for the FIFA World Cup.

And that means you need all of the viewing information, odds, group predictions and more ahead of soccer's signature tournament. You'll find it all below.

Odds via DraftKings. All times listed below are ET. All games broadcast on Fox or FSI. All games available to stream on Peacock, Fubo, SlingTV, and Vidgo.

Groups, Odds, Predictions, Schedule

Group A

Qatar (+30000), Ecuador (+15000), Senegal (+10000), Netherlands (+1200)

The Netherlands is the heavy favorite in this group and should advance without much drama. The second spot will come down to Ecuador and Senegal, where advancing out of a tough South American qualifying format should have the Ecuadorians battle-tested enough to move on.

Nov. 20: Qatar vs Ecuador, 12 p.m.

Nov. 21: Senegal vs Netherlands, 5 a.m.

Nov. 25: Qatar vs Senegal, 8 a.m.

Nov. 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador, 11 a.m.

Nov. 29: Netherlands vs Qatar, 10 a.m.

Nov. 29: Ecuador vs Senegal, 10 a.m.

Group B

England (+850), Iran (+50000), United States (+13000), Wales (+20000)

England is one of the favorites to win the entire tournament, so it'll advance. The United States has enough young talent to sneak past a dangerous Wales squad.

Nov. 21: England vs Iran, 8 a.m.

Nov. 21: USA vs Wales, 2 p.m.

Nov. 25: England vs USA, 2 p.m.

Nov. 25: Wales vs Iran, 5 a.m.

Nov. 29: Wales vs England, 2 p.m.

Nov. 29: Iran vs USA, 2 p.m.

Group C

Argentina (+550), Saudi Arabia (+80000), Mexico (+13000), Poland (+15000)

Argentina is loaded and will be motivated to get Lionel Messi the World Cup title that has eluded him in his glittering career. Robert Lewandowski is good enough to carry Poland past a pesky El Tri side for the other spot in the knockout rounds.

Nov. 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m.

Nov. 22: Mexico vs Poland, 11 a.m.

Nov. 26: Argentina vs Mexico, 2 p.m.

Nov. 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.

Nov. 30: Poland vs Argentina, 2 p.m.

Nov. 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, 2 p.m.

Group D

France (+700), Australia (+40000), Denmark (+2200), Tunisia (+50000)

There's an argument to be made that no country has more talent than France, led by goal-scoring dynamo Kylian Mbappé. Denmark will be the heavy favorites to join them in the round of 16, bolstered by midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Nov. 22: France vs Australia, 2 p.m.

Nov. 22: Denmark vs Tunisia, 8 a.m.

Nov. 26: France vs Denmark. 11 a.m.

Nov. 26: Tunisia vs Australia, 5 a.m.

Nov. 30: Tunisia vs France, 10 a.m.

Nov. 30: Australia vs Denmark, 10 a.m.

Group E

Spain (+850), Costa Rica (+80000), Germany (+1000), Japan (+25000)

Spain and Germany are the favorites to advance out of this group, and for good reason: The talent disparity between them and Costa Rica and Japan is pronounced. Anything can happen at a World Cup, but this feels like one of the easier groups to predict.

Nov. 23: Spain vs Costa Rica, 11 a.m.

Nov. 23: Germany vs Japan, 8 a.m.

Nov. 27: Spain vs Germany, 2 p.m.

Nov. 27: Japan vs Costa Rica, 5 a.m.

Dec. 1: Japan vs Spain, 2 p.m.

Dec. 1: Costa Rica vs Germany, 2 p.m.

Group F

Belgium (+1800), Canada (+25000), Morocco (+25000), Croatia (+5000)

Belgium is loaded and will advance comfortably. But there are going to be some surprise teams that make the round of 16, and don't be shocked when one of them is a talented Canada side that finished atop CONCACAF qualifying. There is some real starpower on this squad.

Nov. 23: Belgium vs Canada, 2 p.m.

Nov. 23: Morocco vs Croatia, 5 a.m.

Nov. 27: Belgium vs Morocco, 8 a.m.

Nov. 27: Croatia vs Canada, 11 a.m.

Dec. 1: Croatia vs Belgium, 10 a.m.

Dec. 1: Canada vs Morocco, 10 a.m.

Group G

Brazil (+350), Serbia (+8000), Switzerland (+8000), Cameroon (+25000)

Never bet against Brazil in the group stage: The men's team hasn't failed to advance to the knockout phase since 1966. You can probably flip a coin between Serbia and Switzerland, but the goal-scoring prowess of Dušan Vlahović gives Serbia the slightest of edges.

Nov. 24: Brazil vs Serbia, 2 p.m.

Nov. 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon, 5 a.m.

Nov. 28: Brazil vs Switzerland, 11 a.m.

Nov. 28: Cameroon vs Serbia, 5 a.m.

Dec. 2: Cameroon vs Brazil, 2 p.m.

Dec. 2: Serbia vs Switzerland, 2 p.m.

Group H

Portugal (+1600), Ghana (+25000), Uruguay (+4000), Korea Republic (+20000)

Portugal and Uruguay are the favorites in an interesting group, especially if forward Heung-Min Son isn't available for South Korea after suffering a facial fracture in Champions League play earlier in November. It will be one last shot for Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve World Cup glory with Portugal.

Nov. 24: Portugal vs Ghana, 11 a.m.

Nov. 24: Uruguay vs South Korea, 8 a.m.

Nov. 28: Portugal vs Uruguay, 2 p.m.

Nov. 28: South Korea vs Ghana, 8 a.m.

Dec. 2: South Korea vs Portugal, 10 a.m.

Dec. 2: Ghana vs Uruguay, 10 a.m.