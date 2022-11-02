NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Is 'Radioactive'; 'Baggage Is Just Too Much' to Be Traded

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving's trade value appears to be at an all-time low.

ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his The Lowe Post podcast on Wednesday (around the 25-minute mark) that Irving is considered "radioactive" around the NBA:

"I talked to a lot of people around the league over the weekend, and the sense I get right now is he's radioactive. Even if you drop the price to nothing, the baggage is just too much. And you want to talk about how the Lakers are the most desperate team in the league. All right, the Lakers also play in a gigantic cosmopolitan city. All of the residents are following this story. I just don't know what else they're supposed to do except try to salvage and you're telling me it's unsalvageable."

The combination of Irving's general unreliability throughout his career and his looming free agency already had his trade value far lower than it normally might be for a player of his immense talent. But Irving's decision to share a link to an antisemitic film on social media last week likely further fueled the reluctance of NBA teams to consider pursuing him via a trade.

It didn't help that Irving defended his decision publicly.

"Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody, did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?" Irving said during a contentious press conference following Saturday's game. "It's on Amazon, a public platform. Whether you want to go watch it or not is up to you. There's things being posted every day. I'm no different than the next human being, so don't treat me any different."

The Nets and team governor Joe Tsai spoke out against Irving's posts, however.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team said in a statement to CNN. "We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), who have been supportive during this time."

When Irving is on the court, he's been excellent, averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season. He's a seven-time All-Star, won the 2016 NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is one of the game's most talented scorers.

But his time in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant has not translated to the level of success that was expected, and the Nets have started this season at just 2-6, leading to the decision of the Nets and former head coach Steve Nash to part ways.

The Lakers, mired in a poor start of their own (1-5), were one of the main teams rumored to be in the Irving trade market over the summer. But even with all of the issues the Lakers have, trading for Irving may not be the sort of public relations the team is looking for.