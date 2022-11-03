The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 9November 3, 2022
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 9
Time flies when you're having fun.
It seems like the 2022 fantasy football season only just began. But with the calendar turning to November, we're already eight weeks in. The stretch run toward the playoffs will be here before you know it.
Of course, not every fantasy manager has been having fun the past two months. For every manager with a loaded roster rolling along at 6-2, there's a team floundering at 2-6, beset by injuries and poor performances.
Then there are all the managers who have felt the joy of victory and the agony of defeat in just about equal measure. Fantasy leagues are filled with teams within a game of .500. Teams for which there is little margin for error. Teams that need a win in the worst way.
This column is here to help them (and you) do just that. It's a one-stop shop for everything you need to know to have success in Week 9. Which players to start. Which to sit. Even which to trade.
Welcome once again to The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football.
Week 9 Smash Starts
Week 8 was filled with smash performances in fantasy. Running backs Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, D'Onta Foreman of the Carolina Panthers and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys all topped 100 total yards and scored three touchdowns. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had three scores of his own while adding six receptions for 156 yards.
It's not guaranteed that these players will find the end zone three times (if only it were that easy), but each of these players rolls into Week 9 set up to succeed in a big way.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400)
For all the struggles the Cardinals have had offensively, Murray continues to produce for fantasy managers—he's sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks. In a game with more than a little shootout potential, Murray has a legitimate chance to lead all signal-callers in fantasy points this week.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)
Smith started the season red-hot but has cooled somewhat of late—he's 13th in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over the past month. This week's NFC West clash with the Arizona Cardinals and their 23rd-ranked pass defense should help him heat up again.
Running Back
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at HOU) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700)
Sanders has been a solid RB2 for fantasy managers in 2022, ranking 18th in points-per-reception points per game at the position eight weeks into the season. He could easily crack the top 10 in Week 9, as the Texans are allowing a jaw-dropping 186.0 yards per game on the ground.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200)
Stevenson seized control of the New England backfield when Damien Harris got hurt and doesn't appear at all inclined to give it back. A fourth straight 20-plus PPR point effort is certainly possible against a Colts defense allowing 120 rushing yards a game and the 11th-most PPR points per game to running backs.
Wide Receiver
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (vs. BAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400)
Even in last week's "down" game, Olave tallied double-digit PPR points for the sixth consecutive game against the Raiders. On Monday night, Olave will face a Ravens pass defense that ranks 28th in yards allowed per game this season. Here comes No. 7.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)
Smith-Schuster has started to come into his own with the Chiefs of late, topping 100 receiving yards with a touchdown in each of his last two games. Three in a row is a real possibility against a Tennessee pass defense surrendering the sixth-most PPR points per game to wideouts in 2022.
Tight End
Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
Everett has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option this season, but Week 9 has the makings of a "hit" week. Even if Keenan Allen plays, the Bolts are short-handed at wide receiver, and the Falcons have given up the fourth-most PPR points per game to tight ends in 2022.
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
Ertz has been the most productive of the mortal (not Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews) tight ends this season, surpassing 10 PPR points in every game but one. No team in the NFL has allowed more PPR points per game to tight ends this season than the Seahawks.
Week 9 Must-Fades
In the majority of fantasy football drafts this summer, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was the first overall pick. Halfway through the 2022 fantasy football season, managers who chose that route wish that there were mulligans in fantasy football.
It's not just that Taylor has missed two games. Or that he's 33rd in fantasy points among running backs overall. But even if you take out those missed games, Taylor is just 26th in PPR points per game at his position.
It has been a combination of factors, from injuries to line play. But any way you slice it, Taylor has been a massive disappointment. And now he's hurt again.
In Week 9, at least, these players could be set to join him.
Quarterback
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)
In 2021, Brady led the league in passing yards and touchdown passes and finished third in fantasy points among quarterbacks. Brady has thrown multiple touchdown passes all of once in 2022 and is now heading into a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for quarterbacks with the similarly reeling Rams.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (vs. GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500)
Over the first month of the season, Goff was a great story and a top-five fantasy quarterback. Since then, however, Goff has been 34th in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks. The Packers have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position this season.
Running Back
D'Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers (at CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)
Foreman has been a waiver wire revelation since taking over the Panthers backfield, eclipsing 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. But that was in part due to favorable matchups, and this week's road trip to Cincinnati isn't. Foreman's coming back to Earth this week.
Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders (vs. MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400)
Robinson's return from gunshot wounds is a great story. But he's averaging a meager 3.2 yards per carry ahead of a matchup with a Minnesota Vikings team that quietly ranks eighth in the NFL in run defense, allowing just under 108 yards per game.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (vs. PHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500)
Cooks was nearly dealt at the trade deadline—which would have been a good thing for his fantasy value. Instead, he's still mired on one of the league's worst offenses heading into a bad matchup for wide receivers. Oh, and he's banged up, too. Other than that, everything's fine.
Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400)
Meyers has been far and away the Patriots' most consistent passing-game weapon this season, and he's coming off a 20 PPR-point effort against the Jets and touchdowns in back-to-back games. But only one NFL team is allowing fewer PPR points per game to receivers in 2022 than the Colts.
Tight Ends
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000)
Gesicki has heated up of late after a slow start to the season, reeling in 12 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns over the past three weeks. But over half that yardage and two of the scores came in one game, and the Bears have been stingy to opposing tight ends this season.
Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at JAX) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
Waller was drafted as a top-five fantasy option at his position, but to date, he's been anything but—he's 19th in fantasy points per game after eight weeks. That's not likely to change this week against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to tight ends this season.
Week 9 Mastering the Matchups
Repent. For the Byepocalypse is upon us.
In Week 9, there are half a dozen teams that will be watching Sunday's action on TV just like us—the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers are all off. That means no Nick Chubb. No Ezekiel Elliott. No Tony Pollard. No Saquon Barkley. No Najee Harris. No Christian McCaffrey,
And that's just at running back.
With so many players unavailable, fantasy managers need matchup plays this week more than ever—fill-ins who can plug the holes in fantasy lineups.
Frankly, the pressure is freaking me out a little.
Quarterback
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (vs. MIA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
The Bears might not be winning, but Fields' play has improved markedly, and so has his fantasy production. Over the last four weeks, no quarterback in the NFC has more fantasy points. His rushing ability also offers a fantasy floor that's comforting from a fill-in starter under center.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)
Lawrence has been mired in a month-long slump. The first overall pick in 2021 has thrown all of two touchdown passes over the past four games. But the Raiders have allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season than any team in the league.
Running Backs
Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens (at NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
The hamstring injury suffered by Gus Edwards last week isn't believed to be serious, but at the very least, Drake should see a bump in usage against the Saints in Week 9. If Edwards sits, though, Drake will get one more go-round as Baltimore's lead back—a role he has shown he can produce in.
Caleb Huntley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. LAC) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
It's possible Cordarrelle Patterson's return could gum this play up. But Patterson hasn't seen the field in a month, so fantasy managers will probably get one more week of the Tyler Allgeier/Huntley split backfield against the Chargers and their 27th-ranked run defense.
Wide Receiver
Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
At the very least, Palmer will serve as the Chargers' No. 2 receiver Sunday against an Atlanta Falcons team giving up the most PPR points per game in the league to wide receivers. If Keenan Allen's hamstring injury sidelines him again as well? Hoo boy.
Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans (at KC) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
It's not easy to trust a wide receiver for a team that attempted all of 10 passes last week. But Woods is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the Titans, Ryan Tannehill is back at practice and Tennessee isn't going to be able to get away with just ignoring the forward pass altogether against the Chiefs.
Tight End
Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000)
The Seahawks rotate their tight ends like crazy, which makes counting on Dissly or Noah Fant in fantasy lineups a dicey proposition. But the Cardinals have been a goldmine for opposing tight ends this season, and that potential reward is worth the risk.
Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (vs. MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900)
Thomas missed a chunk of time this season due to a calf injury, and he wasn't targeted last week in his return to action. However, Thomas has shown the ability to be fantasy-relevant in the past, this week's matchup is favorable, and Taylor Heinicke has given the entire Washington offense a jolt of energy.
Week 9 Fantasy Stock Market
The NFL's trade deadline came and went this week, and it was the most active in recent memory. There were some fantasy-relevant players dealt, with tight end T.J. Hockenson getting shipped across the NFC North to Minnesota and wide receiver Chase Claypool leaving Pittsburgh for Chicago.
In many fantasy football leagues, the trade deadline is either here or nearly so. The clock's ticking on making moves to improve your team. If you are inclined to make like Monty Hall and play Let's Make a Deal, here are some players worth sending out feelers for and some whose trade value may be at its apex.
BUY LOW
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Yes, I just recommended that Brady ride the pine this week. But this isn't about Week 9. Of the veteran quarterbacks who have struggled this season, Brady is far and away the most likely to rebound. He has the best supporting cast surrounding him. And if (as I suspect) he struggles again in Week 9, he can likely be had for next to nothing.
Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
Mostert disappointed in a prime matchup last week, and Miami's trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. could have fantasy managers fretting about a timeshare. But Wilson's addition was a depth add after Miami traded Chase Edmonds to Denver. There has been nothing to indicate that Mostert won't remain Miami's lead back and a viable fantasy RB2.
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Allen has been arguably fantasy's single biggest disappointment at wide receiver, and if misses this week's tilt with the Falcons, his beleaguered fantasy managers may be ready to throw in the towel. However, a healthy Allen has legitimate WR1 upside, and adding that for 60 cents on the dollar can be a game-changer for the fantasy stretch run.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Schultz is on a bye this week and ranks 26th in PPR points among tight ends for the season, so his fantasy managers probably aren't exactly dead-set on keeping him. Dak Prescott's return has boosted Schultz's production the past couple of weeks, though, and he has the potential to be a Zach Ertz-esque solid weekly starter the rest of the season.
SELL HIGH
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins.
This isn't an indictment of Tagovailoa. I don't necessarily expect that his production will tail off, but Tagovailoa was drafted as a backup. If your fantasy team has a viable starter under center (especially one who has already had his bye), you don't need Tagovailoa. Take his value and put it to good use, bolstering your running backs or wide receivers.
Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
This carries a caveat. If you also have Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard is a hold. But despite Pollard going completely ballistic last week against the Bears, Jerry Jones made a point of insisting that Elliott is still the Cowboys' lead back. Barring an Elliott injury, it appears Pollard will be back in a complementary role in Week 10. So if you can sell based on last week's outburst, it's a smart play.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Pittman is a respectable 17th in fantasy points among wide receivers this season. He also led the Colts last week in both targets (nine) and catches (seven). But in Sam Ehlinger's first start as Indy's quarterback, those seven receptions went for all of 53 yards. If that's any kind of harbinger for Pittman's usage moving forward, stop the ride—we want to get off.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
He's alive! ALIVE! Pitts rose from the fantasy boneyard last week against the Panthers, hauling in five catches for 80 yards and a score on the way to a TE3 finish for the week. But the Falcons are 31st in the NFL in passing attempts per game after eight weeks, so it's every bit as likely Pitts will vanish again next week. Try to sell based on the name and recency bias.
Week 9 Reading the Defense
The Byepocalypse in Week 9 isn't just wreaking havoc with position players in fantasy leagues. It's taking a bite out of the defenses as well.
The No. 1 fantasy defense after eight weeks is the same as the No. 1 defense in 2021—the Dallas Cowboys, who are idle. So are the San Francisco 49ers, who rank fifth. And the Denver Broncos, who rank seventh. And the New York Giants, who are a surprising 12th.
That's four startable defenses off the table, and that has fantasy managers looking for a spot starter.
Here are a few options worth playing and a few more defenses that are best left on benches or the waiver wire this week.
Strong D/ST Matchups
Miami Dolphins (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800)
To be fair, the Dolphins are not an especially good defensive football team, although the addition of edge-rusher Bradley Chubb should help that. But this has less to do with the Dolphins defense than a Bears offense that leads the league in sacks allowed and has given up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to defenses in 2022.
Minnesota Vikings (at WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500)
The Vikings have actually been decent defensively in 2022. Minnesota is eighth in the league in run defense and 14th in points allowed. But again, this is less about Minnesota than Washington. The Commanders have given up 26 sacks, turned the ball over 10 times and rank fourth in fantasy points per game allowed to defenses.
Carolina Panthers (at CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,300)
Fun fact No. 1: The Carolina Panthers are tied for second in the league in defensive touchdowns this season with three. Fun fact No. 2: The Cincinnati offensive line is a dumpster fire again this year, allowing an AFC-high 30 sacks. Fun fact No. 3: Continuously listing pertinent stats as "fun facts" in a fantasy football column is annoying, and if there's one thing I know, it's annoying.
Weak D/ST Matchups
Los Angeles Chargers (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400)
The Chargers appeared to have quite a bit of defensive potential in 2022. But injuries to players like edge-rusher Joey Bosa and cornerback J.C. Jackson have sapped much of that potential, and this week's opponent is a surprisingly poor matchup. The Falcons have given up the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to defenses.
Los Angeles Rams (at TB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300)
Yes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled offensively. The Bucs are dead last in the league in rushing and 25th in points per game. But the Buccaneers are also allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to defenses this season. The Buccaneers may be a mess, but they are a mess that doesn't allow sacks or turn the ball over.
New Orleans Saints (vs. BAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700)
In terms of yards allowed this season, the Saints have been solid at 10th in the league. However, New Orleans fields the fifth-worst scoring defense in the league and has forced the fourth-fewest turnovers. They are below average in terms of sacks. And the Saints face a Ravens team surrendering the sixth-fewest fantasy points to defenses.
Week 9 Fantasy Mailbag
Every week during the 2022 season, I'll be pulling a handful of fantasy football questions from the Bleacher Report app and answering them here. Hopefully, those answers will aid not only the managers making the query but others as well.
Have a question you want to have answered? Head on over to the fantasy football section of the app and make with the asking.
Should I start Tua Tagovailoa or Kirk Cousins at QB this week? -- @SlimJimz8
As it happens, these two quarterbacks are back-to-back on my Week 9 Big Board. From a matchup perspective, Cousins has the advantage. The Washington Commanders rank just outside the top 10 in fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks, while Tagovailoa faces a Bears team that ranks outside the top 20. But Tagovailoa has been more productive from a per-game perspective and has the better chance of posting a fat stat line. It's close, but Tagovailoa is the call.
A.J. Brown is locked in at my WR1 spot, but I need two receivers to start with him. Terry McLaurin, Brandin Cooks, Drake London, or Robert Woods? PPR. -- @Hawks12
To start with, McLaurin is an easy "yes." The Vikings have allowed the seventh-most PPR points per game to receivers, and Taylor Heinicke has been a boost to his fantasy value. I already mentioned that Cooks is a shaky play in Week 9 against the Eagles, and target volume continues to be a major issue for London. The Kansas City Chiefs have given up the third-most points per game to receivers, and Tennessee will have to throw to keep up with the Chiefs. Woods gets spot No. 2.
I have Aaron Jones locked into one RB spot, but who should I start alongside him? I have Kenneth Walker, Dameon Pierce and D'Onta Foreman. -- @AlexG221
This feels like a humblebrag. It's also actually a fairly easy call. As was already alluded to, Foreman has a worse matchup than one might think, so he's out. So is Pierce—he struggled last week on the ground against the Titans and faces the league's third-ranked defense in a contest that screams.negative game script The Arizona Cardinals are only a middling matchup for running backs, but at this point, Walker is essentially matchup-proof, giving him the edge. You need to be reaching out to RB-needy teams about a trade. If you can only start two of these four, it's time to parlay another into an upgrade at another position.
I need a tight end with Kittle on bye. Robert Tonyan or Isaiah Likely? -- @Niners4Life
If Mark Andrews can't go on Monday night against the Saints, Likely would be the easy call after posting a 6/77/1 line in relief of Andrews last week. If you're willing to gamble on Likely, he has the better ceiling. But if you're leery of a potential goose egg and want the better floor play Tonyan is eighth among tight ends over the past three weeks and draws a top-10 fantasy matchup for tight ends in the Lions.
Looking for a Week 9 Flex play. PPR. A.J. Dillon vs. Lions, Caleb Huntley vs. Chargers, DeVonta Smith vs. Texans, or Adam Thielen vs. Commanders? -- @Stickyickyricky
Every one of these players has questions. For Dillon, it's usage. For Huntley, it's the potential return of Cordarrelle Patterson and lack of passing-game involvement. Smith draws a Texans team allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers. Thielen has become largely reliant on touchdowns for production. I'd like to say Dillon in a great matchup, but he just isn't getting the touches. So roll the dice that Smith gets behind the defense for a long one.
THE Fantasy Boom of Week 9
No one player can make or break an entire season. Even cataclysmic injuries to top-five picks can sometimes be overcome with some waiver wire magic and/or a trade or two.
This is where all the people who drafted Jonathan Taylor first overall stop muttering obscenities under their breath just long enough to nod, sigh, look at the injury report and then start muttering again.
However, one player can make or break a week. Get a huge game from the right guy, and a team can cruise. Have a starter lay an egg, though, and it can be game over.
With that in mind, we're going to conclude each edition of the B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football with one player who will define the week to come, for better or worse. The Boom (or Bust) of the Week.
In Week 9, it's a "Boom"—a player who will require a short memory from fantasy managers.
Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
Yes, Mostert was a major letdown last week. Playing against arguably the NFL's worst defense in Detroit, Mostert posted a so-so 16 carries for 64 yards.
Having a short-yardage touchdown vultured by Alec Ingold was just salt in the wound. And as if all that wasn't bad enough, San Francisco traded for a back with a similar skill set to Mostert in Jeff Wilson Jr.
However, while fantasy managers may be fretting about Wilson's arrival in Miami., Mostert was over the moon about it.
"You know, it's thrilling," Mostert said via Bryan DeArdo of CBSSports.com. " .... Jeff Wilson, it's going to be great to have him in the backfield with me. .... Bradley Chubb coming in as well is exciting. ... So, yeah, it's gonna be fun to get those guys in and show them the way of how we roll. This is going to be fun."
Wilson won't take much time to acclimate in Miami after playing in Mike McDaniel's offense in San Francisco, but he'll be more of a complimentary back than threat to Mostert's role. We already saw that movie out west.
The Chicago Bears made some trades of their own this week, including shipping linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore. The Bears were dead last in the NFC in run defense with Smith on the team. Without the two-time second-team All-Pro?
Mostert is going to roll this week.
Looking for fantasy rankings? Check out Gary's Week 9 Big Board!
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.