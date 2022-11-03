The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 9

4 of 7

The NFL's trade deadline came and went this week, and it was the most active in recent memory. There were some fantasy-relevant players dealt, with tight end T.J. Hockenson getting shipped across the NFC North to Minnesota and wide receiver Chase Claypool leaving Pittsburgh for Chicago.

In many fantasy football leagues, the trade deadline is either here or nearly so. The clock's ticking on making moves to improve your team. If you are inclined to make like Monty Hall and play Let's Make a Deal, here are some players worth sending out feelers for and some whose trade value may be at its apex.

BUY LOW

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes, I just recommended that Brady ride the pine this week. But this isn't about Week 9. Of the veteran quarterbacks who have struggled this season, Brady is far and away the most likely to rebound. He has the best supporting cast surrounding him. And if (as I suspect) he struggles again in Week 9, he can likely be had for next to nothing.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

Mostert disappointed in a prime matchup last week, and Miami's trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. could have fantasy managers fretting about a timeshare. But Wilson's addition was a depth add after Miami traded Chase Edmonds to Denver. There has been nothing to indicate that Mostert won't remain Miami's lead back and a viable fantasy RB2.

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Allen has been arguably fantasy's single biggest disappointment at wide receiver, and if misses this week's tilt with the Falcons, his beleaguered fantasy managers may be ready to throw in the towel. However, a healthy Allen has legitimate WR1 upside, and adding that for 60 cents on the dollar can be a game-changer for the fantasy stretch run.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Schultz is on a bye this week and ranks 26th in PPR points among tight ends for the season, so his fantasy managers probably aren't exactly dead-set on keeping him. Dak Prescott's return has boosted Schultz's production the past couple of weeks, though, and he has the potential to be a Zach Ertz-esque solid weekly starter the rest of the season.

SELL HIGH

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins.

This isn't an indictment of Tagovailoa. I don't necessarily expect that his production will tail off, but Tagovailoa was drafted as a backup. If your fantasy team has a viable starter under center (especially one who has already had his bye), you don't need Tagovailoa. Take his value and put it to good use, bolstering your running backs or wide receivers.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

This carries a caveat. If you also have Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard is a hold. But despite Pollard going completely ballistic last week against the Bears, Jerry Jones made a point of insisting that Elliott is still the Cowboys' lead back. Barring an Elliott injury, it appears Pollard will be back in a complementary role in Week 10. So if you can sell based on last week's outburst, it's a smart play.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

Pittman is a respectable 17th in fantasy points among wide receivers this season. He also led the Colts last week in both targets (nine) and catches (seven). But in Sam Ehlinger's first start as Indy's quarterback, those seven receptions went for all of 53 yards. If that's any kind of harbinger for Pittman's usage moving forward, stop the ride—we want to get off.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

He's alive! ALIVE! Pitts rose from the fantasy boneyard last week against the Panthers, hauling in five catches for 80 yards and a score on the way to a TE3 finish for the week. But the Falcons are 31st in the NFL in passing attempts per game after eight weeks, so it's every bit as likely Pitts will vanish again next week. Try to sell based on the name and recency bias.