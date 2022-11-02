Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 9

1 of 6

The quarterback position in fantasy football has been split into two distinct groups: the haves and the have-nots. If you have a top-five option, you have enjoyed a sizable advantage over teams that don't.

However, there's a player threatening to crash the party. Actually, he was invited. But then he had to leave. And now he's back.

In terms of total points for the season, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins has been nothing special—he's 16th at the position after eight weeks. But after torching the Detroit Lions for 383 yards and three scores Sunday, he is seventh among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game. Take away the Week 4 game against the Bengals where he barely played, and Tagovailoa is sixth, just a fraction of a point per game behind Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

In Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa has one of the league's best one-two punches at wide receiver. He's thriving in Mike McDaniel's offense, and while he may not post numbers quite as gaudy as Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes would, Tagovailoa is injecting some depth into a position unexpectedly desperate for it this year.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200)

Herbert hasn't been as productive as expected, in part because of injury (his own) and injuries at wide receiver. He won't have Mike Williams for Week 9, but he should hopefully get Keenan Allen back against a Falcons defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)

Rodgers is one of a number of veteran quarterbacks who have disappointed statistically—in his case, because of a lack of talent at wide receiver. If he can't make some hay against Detroit's 27th-ranked pass defense, then it's officially time to dim the lights on his fantasy relevance in 2022.

BAD MATCHUPS

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)

Brady's numbers are way down relative to a year ago, as he has all of one game this season with multiple touchdown passes. A big-time rebound isn't likely in Week 9, because while the Rams are struggling, they have given up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (vs. GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500)

After a two-week skid, Goff bounced back at least somewhat last week against Miami, passing for 321 yards and a touchdown. This week's matchup with the Packers is a tough one, though, as Green Bay quietly leads the NFC in pass defense, allowing fewer than 175 yards per game.

SLEEPER

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)

Lawrence struggled in London last week against the Broncos, passing for just 133 yards and throwing a pair of interceptions. However, that came against the NFL's best pass defense. Now he faces a Raiders team surrendering the seventh-most passing yards per game.

WEEK 9 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

1. Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ)

2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at HOU)

3. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. TEN)

4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at NO)

5. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. CAR)

6. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SEA)

7. Justin Herbert, LAC (at ATL)

8. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at CHI)

9. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at WAS)

10. Aaron Rodgers, GB (at DET)

11. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. LV)

12. Geno Smith, SEA (at ARI)

13. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. MIA)

14. Tom Brady, TB (vs. LAR)

15. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at TB)

16. Andy Dalton, NO (vs. BAL)

17. Derek Carr, LV (at JAX)

18. Jared Goff, DET (vs. GB)

19. Marcus Mariota, ATL (vs. LAC)

20. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. MIN)

21. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at KC)

22. Sam Ehlinger, IND (at NE)

23. P.J. Walker, CAR (at CIN)

24. Davis Mills, HOU (vs. PHI)

25. Mac Jones, NE (vs. IND)

26. Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. BUF)

27. Malik Willis, TEN (at KC)

28. Jameis Winston, NO (vs. BAL)

29. Bailey Zappe, NE (vs. IND)

30. Jarrett Stidham, LV (at JAX)