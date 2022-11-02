Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 9

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 9November 2, 2022
In the majority of fantasy football leagues, since the advent of the 18-week NFL slate, the fantasy regular season is 14 weeks long. That means we have crested the hill and started the push for the playoffs.
Some fortunate managers are already making postseason plans and checking matchups for Week 15. They rode the legs of Saquon Barkley, the arm of Josh Allen and the hands of Cooper Kupp to a 6-2 or 7-1 record and are playoff-bound.
We won't get into the 8-0 people, who are just insufferable. Or dwell too long on the 1-7 or 2-6 crowd. The latter still has the faintest glimmer of hope. The former is toast. Not even good toast. Brick-hard, blackened, stinky toast.
However, most fantasy managers dwell in the massive pack in the middle, whether it's at 5-3 (yay!), 3-5 (no yay!) or 4-4. Peel off a couple of wins to kick off November, and their teams could be sitting pretty. Take a couple of losses, and it's either the scramble drill or the burnt bread blues.
This column aims to help you keep your season a delicious golden brown (that may be my worst analogy ever, and that's saying something). Here, you'll find position-by-position PPR rankings for Week 9, as well as some matchups that should be targeted or left alone.
Pass the butter, please.
Quarterbacks
The quarterback position in fantasy football has been split into two distinct groups: the haves and the have-nots. If you have a top-five option, you have enjoyed a sizable advantage over teams that don't.
However, there's a player threatening to crash the party. Actually, he was invited. But then he had to leave. And now he's back.
In terms of total points for the season, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins has been nothing special—he's 16th at the position after eight weeks. But after torching the Detroit Lions for 383 yards and three scores Sunday, he is seventh among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game. Take away the Week 4 game against the Bengals where he barely played, and Tagovailoa is sixth, just a fraction of a point per game behind Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
In Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa has one of the league's best one-two punches at wide receiver. He's thriving in Mike McDaniel's offense, and while he may not post numbers quite as gaudy as Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes would, Tagovailoa is injecting some depth into a position unexpectedly desperate for it this year.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200)
Herbert hasn't been as productive as expected, in part because of injury (his own) and injuries at wide receiver. He won't have Mike Williams for Week 9, but he should hopefully get Keenan Allen back against a Falcons defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
Rodgers is one of a number of veteran quarterbacks who have disappointed statistically—in his case, because of a lack of talent at wide receiver. If he can't make some hay against Detroit's 27th-ranked pass defense, then it's officially time to dim the lights on his fantasy relevance in 2022.
BAD MATCHUPS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)
Brady's numbers are way down relative to a year ago, as he has all of one game this season with multiple touchdown passes. A big-time rebound isn't likely in Week 9, because while the Rams are struggling, they have given up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (vs. GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500)
After a two-week skid, Goff bounced back at least somewhat last week against Miami, passing for 321 yards and a touchdown. This week's matchup with the Packers is a tough one, though, as Green Bay quietly leads the NFC in pass defense, allowing fewer than 175 yards per game.
SLEEPER
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)
Lawrence struggled in London last week against the Broncos, passing for just 133 yards and throwing a pair of interceptions. However, that came against the NFL's best pass defense. Now he faces a Raiders team surrendering the seventh-most passing yards per game.
WEEK 9 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
1. Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at HOU)
3. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. TEN)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at NO)
5. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. CAR)
6. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SEA)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (at ATL)
8. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at CHI)
9. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at WAS)
10. Aaron Rodgers, GB (at DET)
11. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. LV)
12. Geno Smith, SEA (at ARI)
13. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. MIA)
14. Tom Brady, TB (vs. LAR)
15. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at TB)
16. Andy Dalton, NO (vs. BAL)
17. Derek Carr, LV (at JAX)
18. Jared Goff, DET (vs. GB)
19. Marcus Mariota, ATL (vs. LAC)
20. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. MIN)
21. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at KC)
22. Sam Ehlinger, IND (at NE)
23. P.J. Walker, CAR (at CIN)
24. Davis Mills, HOU (vs. PHI)
25. Mac Jones, NE (vs. IND)
26. Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
27. Malik Willis, TEN (at KC)
28. Jameis Winston, NO (vs. BAL)
29. Bailey Zappe, NE (vs. IND)
30. Jarrett Stidham, LV (at JAX)
Running Backs
The Byecalypse is upon us. Six teams are taking Week 9 off: the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. And it's playing havoc with this week's available talent at running back.
Fresh off his three-touchdown explosion against the Chicago Bears, Tony Pollard of the Cowboys is off. So is Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for a score, caught a touchdown pass and threw a touchdown pass for the 49ers last week. So is Nick Chubb, who leads the league in rushing yards with Cleveland. And Saquon Barkley, who leads the NFC for the Giants.
Pittsburgh's Najee Harris and Denver's Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray join them. And then add in all the injuries to try to manage.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
In his first game since James Robinson was traded to the Jets, Etienne got full lead-back treatment with 24 carries, 156 yards and a touchdown. It was the second straight game in which Etienne cleared 100 rushing yards with a score, and a favorable Week 9 matchup with the Raiders should pave the way for a third.
Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
Pollard's huge Week 8 game came against a Bears defense that is allowing the most rushing yards per game in the NFC, and that was before Chicago traded Pro Bowl inside linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore. Now the run defense is that much more Cottonelle-soft.
BAD MATCHUPS
Michael Carter, New York Jets (vs. BUF) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500)
In a bad matchup last week against the Patriots, Carter had 11 touches for 61 yards. Now James Robinson has another week's experience in New York's offense, and the Jets face a Buffalo Bills defense that ranks fourth in the league against the run.
D'Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers (at CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)
All Foreman has done in two games since Christian McCaffrey
was traded is post consecutive games with 118 rushing yards and score three
touchdowns. However, the Bengals have quietly been a tough fantasy matchup for
running backs, allowing the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to the position.
SLEEPER
Caleb Huntley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. Los Angeles Chargers) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
Tyler Allgeier found the end zone last week, but it was actually Huntley who was the better runner, tallying 91 yards on 16 carries. It's his turn to find the end zone this week against a Chargers team allowing the second-most PPR points per game to running backs.
WEEK 9 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
1. Derrick Henry, TEN (at KC)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at ATL)
3. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at WAS)
4. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CAR)
5. Aaron Jones, GB (at DET)
6. Josh Jacobs, LV (at JAX)
7. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at NE)
8. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. LV)
9. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. BAL)
10. Miles Sanders, PHI (at HOU)
11. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at ARI)
12. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. IND)
13. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at CHI)
14. D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. GB)
15. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. PHI)
16. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. LAR)
17. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. LAC)
18. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at CIN)
19. James Conner, AZ (vs. SEA) [INJURED]
20. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. MIA)
21. Gus Edwards, BAL (at NO) [INJURED]
22. Devin Singletary, BUF (at NYJ)
23. AJ Dillon, GB (at DET)
24. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (vs. MIN)
25. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. TEN)
26. Damien Harris, NE (vs. IND)
27. Caleb Huntley, ATL (vs. LAC)
28. Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. GB)
29. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. MIN)
30. James Robinson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
31. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. TEN)
32. Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. MIA)
33. Kenyan Drake, BAL (at NO)
34. Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. BUF)
35. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at TB)
36. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at HOU)
37. Rachaad White, TB (vs. LAR)
38. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at CIN) [INJURED]
39. Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at KC)
40. James Cook, BUF (at NYJ)
41. Eno Benjamin, AZ (vs. SEA)
42. Sony Michel, LAC (at ATL)
43. Alexander Mattison, MIN (at WAS)
44. Dwayne Washington, NO (vs. BAL)
45. Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. CAR)
46. Ronnie Rivers, LAR (at TB)
47. Travis Homer, SEA (at AZ)
48. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. TEN)
49. JaMycal Hasty, JAX (vs. LV)
50. Boston Scott, PHI (at HOU)
Wide Receivers
Well, we finally know what it takes to knock Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams from the top of the fantasy receiver rankings.
Coaching malpractice.
That might seem harsh, but even Sean McVay admitted that it was chuckleheaded to leave Kupp in during last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers after the game was decided. It was a decision that resulted in Kupp suffering an ankle injury and being helped from the field as fantasy managers far and wide hyperventilated.
"That's why you wanted to try to be smart getting out of the game. And I'm kicking myself for not running the football again," McVay told reporters. "But I'm hopeful that he's OK."
Kupp is tentatively expected to be OK for Week 9, but the injury is enough to knock him down the board…all of two spots.
What? It's Cooper Kupp.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (vs. MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
The return of Taylor "The Magic Man" Heinicke (no one actually calls him that) has been a major boost for McLaurin's fantasy value, and in Week 9 he draws a Vikings defense that has surrendered the seventh-most PPR points per game to wide receivers.
Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
Thielen is neither as productive nor as consistent a fantasy asset as he was in his heyday, but the veteran wideout remains a red-zone threat. The Commanders can be had through the air, as Washington has given up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.
BAD MATCHUPS
Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)
It goes without saying that Stefon Diggs is an every-week must-start regardless of matchup. But Davis is a streakier fantasy option, and the Jets have been solid against the pass in 2022.
Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400)
Meyers has been far and away the most reliable New England pass-catcher from a fantasy perspective. But he's probably going to draw former teammate Stephon Gilmore in coverage, and Gilmore is playing as well as any cornerback in the NFL right now.
SLEEPER
Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
The Chargers are seemingly ravaged by injuries every year, and 2022 has been no exception. In fact, Palmer missed the Chargers' last game with a concussion. With Mike Williams out this week, Palmer will serve as the Bolts' No. 2 receiver in the best fantasy matchup in the league for his position.
WEEK 9 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at WAS)
2. Davante Adams, LV (at JAX)
3. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at TB) [INJURED]
4. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at CHI)
5. A.J. Brown, PHI (at HOU)
6. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ)
7. Mike Evans, TB (vs. LAR)
8. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. SEA)
9. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. CAR)
10. Chris Olave, NO (vs. BAL)
11. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at CHI)
12. Keenan Allen, LAC (at ATL)
13. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at ARI)
14. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. GB)
15. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. CAR)
16. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. LV)
17. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. LAR)
18. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. MIN)
19. DK Metcalf, SEA (at ARI)
20. D.J. Moore, CAR (at CIN)
21. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. TEN)
22. Gabriel Davis, BUF (at NYJ)
23. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at NE)
24. Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. MIN)
25. Allen Lazard, GB (at DET) [INJURED]
26. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at HOU)
27. Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. IND)
28. Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. PHI)
29. Adam Thielen, MIN (at WAS)
30. Robert Woods, TEN (at KC)
31. Zay Jones, JAX (vs. LV)
32. Drake London, ATL (vs. LAC)
33. Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. SEA)
34. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. TEN)
35. Allen Robinson II, LAR (at TB)
36. Joshua Palmer, LAC (at ATL)
37. Romeo Doubs, GB (at DET)
38. Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. MIA)
39. Devin Duvernay, BAL (at NO)
40. Parris Campbell, IND (at NE)
41. Alec Pierce, IND (at NE)
42. Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. MIN) [INJURED]
43. Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. TEN)
44. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
45. Hunter Renfrow, LV (at JAX)
46. Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (at NYJ)
47. Demarcus Robinson, BAL (at NO)
48. Tre'Quan Smith, NO (vs. BAL)
49. Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR (at CIN)
50. Josh Reynolds, DET (vs. GB)
Tight Ends
We have already dedicated quite a bit of space in this column to Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts for all the wrong reasons. Tabbed as a can't-miss breakout waiting to happen in many circles, Pitts spent the first month-plus of the season on the proverbial milk carton. Five weeks into the season, he ranked 23rd in PPR points per game among tight ends.
That's, um, not good.
But a funny thing has happened over the past few weeks: The Falcons remembered that Pitts was on the team. Last week against the Carolina Panthers, he hauled in five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. It was his best game of the season and the third-best stat line posted by any tight end in Week 8.
The gaudy numbers some predicted for Pitts in 2022 aren't coming, as the Falcons just don't have the passing-game volume to sustain it. But since Week 6, he is seventh in PPR points at the position.
Given where we were not that long ago, his fantasy managers will take it.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
Ertz isn't just the third-highest-scoring tight end this season. He has also been consistent, with double-digit PPR points in seven of eight games. Any time you can start a tight end against the Arizona Cardinals or Seattle Seahawks this year, it's a wise move.
Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
Everett has been a decent fantasy option in his first year with the Chargers, ranking just inside the top 12 in PPR points per game among tight ends. With the Chargers all kinds of banged up at wide receiver, Everett could see an expanded role in a plus matchup Sunday against the Falcons.
BAD MATCHUPS
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (at WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
Yes, you read that right--Hockenson was traded to the Vikings Tuesday. But between having less than a week to get up to speed in a new offense and a bad matchup for tight ends with Washington, it's best to explore other options if at all possible.
Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at JAX) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
Fantasy managers need to pull a Kyle Pitts with Waller and temper expectations. He's 19th in PPR points per game among tight ends, and even if he's active (hamstring), he draws a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for the position with the Jaguars.
SLEEPER
Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900)
The downside to playing any Seahawks tight end is that the team rotates them so much that you're essentially spinning a wheel and hoping for a touchdown. But if there's one thing the Cardinals defense loves, it's giving up touchdowns to tight ends.
WEEK 9 TIGHT END RANKINGS
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. TEN)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (at NO) [INJURED]
3. Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. SEA)
4. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at TB) [INJURED]
5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at HOU)
6. Gerald Everett, LAC (at ATL)
7. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. LAC)
8. Darren Waller, LV (at JAX) [INJURED]
9. Dawson Knox, BUF (at NYJ)
10. Hayden Hurst, CIN (vs. CAR)
11. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. BAL)
12. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at CHI)
13. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. BAL)
14. Robert Tonyan, GB (at DET)
15. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. LV)
16. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. IND)
17. Isaiah Likely, BAL (at NO)
18. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at WAS)
19. Will Dissly, SEA (at AZ)
20. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. MIA)
21. Noah Fant, SEA (at ARI)
22. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. MIN) [INJURED]
23. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. BUF)
24. Austin Hooper, TEN (at KC)
25. Cade Otton, TB (vs. LAR)
26. Kylen Granson, IND (at NE)
27. Brock Wright, DET (vs. GB)
28. Ian Thomas, CAR (at CIN)
29. Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. IND)
30. Brevin Jordan, HOU (vs. PHI)
Kickers and Defenses
Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is the best player in the NFL at his position. He has been and will continue to be the first kicker drafted in fantasy leagues.
However, he is not the No. 1 fantasy kicker at the eight-week mark. And since kickers rarely get any love, we're going to take a moment to recognize the guy who is.
There probably isn't a more surprising offense this year than Seattle's, which is 13th in the league in total offense and fourth in scoring. One of the beneficiaries of that has been Jason Myers.
Eight games in, Myers is tied for third in field-goal attempts with 18. He has missed just one of those tries, and his 94.4 success percentage ranks fourth among kickers with 12 or more attempts (and higher than Tucker). Add in the third-most successful extra point tries, and you have fantasy football's top foot.
And we shall never mention it again.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (vs. LAC)
Koo had a big game in last week's shootout win over the Carolina Panthers, and he's seventh among kickers in fantasy points for the year. This week he faces a Chargers team allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to kickers.
New England Patriots (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100)
Eight weeks into the season, only the Dallas Cowboys have amassed more fantasy points among defenses than the Patriots. The Colts were one of the best matchups for defenses even before they turned to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback.
BAD MATCHUPS
Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets (vs. BUF)
Zuerlein is, in many respects, just what fantasy managers want in a kicker. He has a big leg, and the Jets are an offense that tends to bog down and settle for three with some regularity. However, the Bills defense is among the best in the NFL, and it has given up the third-fewest points per game to kickers.
Los Angeles Rams Defense (at TB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300)
Things aren't going according to plan for either of these teams this season. But while the Buccaneers have struggled to move the ball and score points, Tampa isn't turning the ball over or absorbing sacks—you know, the things that earn defenses fantasy points.
SLEEPER
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Los Angeles Rams) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000)
Yep, that's where we're at this season. The Buccaneers defense is a "sleeper," and the Rams are a favorable matchup. As a matter of fact, the Rams are allowing more fantasy points per game to team defenses than any team in the league, and it has been that way for a while.
WEEK 9 KICKER RANKINGS
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (at NO)
2. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. LAC)
3. Daniel Carlson, LV (at JAX)
4. Tyler Bass, BUF (at NYJ)
5. Jason Myers, SEA (at AZ)
6. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. TEN)
7. Jake Elliott, PHI (at HOU)
8. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. CAR)
9. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. LAR)
10. Riley Patterson, JAX (vs. LV)
11. Wil Lutz, NO (vs. BAL)
12. Eddy Pineiro, CAR (at CIN)
13. Mason Crosby, GB (at DET)
14. Matt Prater, AZ (vs. SEA)
15. Jason Sanders, MIA (at CHI)
16. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. BUF)
17. Randy Bullock, TEN (at KC)
18. Chase McLaughlin, IND (at NE)
19. Greg Joseph, MIN (at WAS)
20. Nick Folk, NE (vs. IND)
21. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. PHI)
22. Taylor Bertolet, LAC (at ATL)
23. Matt Gay, LAR (at TB)
24. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. MIA)
25. Joey Slye, WAS (vs. MIN)
WEEK 9 DEFENSE RANKINGS
1. Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (at HOU)
3. New England Patriots (vs. IND)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. LAR)
5. Baltimore Ravens (at NO)
6. Minnesota Vikings (at WAS)
7. Indianapolis Colts (at NE)
8. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. TEN)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CAR)
10. Green Bay Packers (at DET)
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LV)
12. Los Angeles Rams (at TB)
13. Miami Dolphins (at CHI)
14. Los Angeles Chargers (at ATL)
15. Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
16. Las Vegas Raiders (at JAX)
17. Washington Commanders (vs. MIN)
18. Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
19. Carolina Panthers (at CIN)
20. New Orleans Saints (vs. BAL)
21. Atlanta Falcons (vs. LAC)
22. Chicago Bears (vs. MIA)
23. New York Jets (vs. BUF)
24. Tennessee Titans (at KC)
25. Detroit Lions (vs. GB)
Top 100 Overall/"Flex" Rankings
Before we unveil this week's top 100 players overall (a list that can aid in those ever-tricky "flex" decisions), the weekly disclaimer and tip from your resident fantasy analyst.
The disclaimer is the same as always: There are no quarterbacks included in the top 100. If your league has a "superflex" spot, odds are you're going to want to plug in a quarterback.
Malik Willis of the Titans did display the exception to that rule last week—a lesson I learned painfully.
Getting cute with your lineup is asking for it. And oh boy did I get it.
The tip is in regard to trades, as many leagues have deadlines that are approaching. I often hear people complain that there isn't enough trading in their league. But that can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Far too many fantasy managers take the wrong mentality into negotiations.
A trade isn't a contest you're trying to "win." It's a transaction wherein both sides are trying to get better. It's great to negotiate from a position of strength, where you're trying to sell off excess depth for an upgrade in the starting lineup. But sometimes the opposite is true—or at least partly. You may have a great stable of receivers but also a glaring hole at running back. If that's the case, don't be afraid to overpay a little to plug the leak. If it takes your best receiver to get an RB2 who can save your season, so be it. All that depth ain't much good to a 2-6 team.
And please, for the love of all that is good and pure, don't make a ridiculously low first offer. That first offer doesn't have to be your best one, but insulting the intelligence of a person you want to do business with is a curious strategy.
WEEK 9 TOP 100 OVERALL/"FLEX" RANKINGS
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at WAS)
2. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at KC)
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at ATL)
4. Davante Adams, WR, LV (at JAX)
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at TB) [INJURED]
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at CHI)
7. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at WAS)
8. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (at HOU)
9. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
10. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. GB)
11. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. LAR)
12. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. SEA)
13. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at DET)
14. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at JAX)
15. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. TEN)
16. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. CAR)
17. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at NE)
18. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX (vs. LV)
19. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. BAL)
20. Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. BAL)
21. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at CHI)
22. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at HOU)
23. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at ATL)
24. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (at ARI)
25. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at ARI)
26. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. GB)
27. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. IND)
28. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at NO) [INJURED]
29. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. CAR)
30. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (at CHI)
31. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (vs. LV)
32. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. GB)
33. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. LAR)
34. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. PHI)
35. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. MIN)
36. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at ARI)
37. Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. LAR)
38. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at CIN)
39. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. LAC)
40. D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR (at CIN)
41. Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (vs. SEA)
42. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (vs. TEN)
43. Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
44. James Conner, RB, AZ (vs. SEA) [INJURED]
45. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at NE)
46. David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. MIA)
47. Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (vs. MIN)
48. Allen Lazard, WR, GB (at DET) [INJURED]
49. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at NO) [INJURED]
50. Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at NYJ)
51. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at HOU)
52. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at DET)
53. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. IND)
54. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (vs. MIN)
55. Tyler Higbee, TE. LAR (at TB) [INJURED]
56. Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. PHI)
57. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. TEN)
58. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at WAS)
59. Robert Woods, WR, TEN (at KC)
60. Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. IND)
61. Zay Jones, WR, JAX (vs. LV)
62. Caleb Huntley, RB, ATL (vs. LAC)
63. Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. LAC)
64. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at HOU)
65. Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. GB)
66. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. MIN)
67. Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (vs. SEA)
68. James Robinson, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF)
69. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (vs. TEN)
70. Allen Robinson II, WR, LAR (at TB)
71. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. TEN)
72. Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (at ATL)
73. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (vs. MIA)
74. Kenyan Drake, RB, BAL (at NO)
75. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at DET)
76. Gerald Everett, TE, LAC (at ATL)
77. Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (vs. MIA)
78. Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF)
79. Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL (at NO)
80. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at TB)
81. Alec Pierce, WR, IND (at NE)
82. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (at HOU)
83. Rachaad White, RB, TB (vs. LAR)
84. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. LAC)
85. Parris Campbell, WR, IND (at NE)
86. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (vs. MIN) [INJURED]
87. Mecole Hardman, WR, KC (vs. TEN)
88. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at CIN) [INJURED]
89. Dontrell Hilliard, RB, TEN (at KC)
90. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. BUF)
91. Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (at JAX)
92. James Cook, RB, BUF (at NYJ)
93. Isaiah McKenzie, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
94. Darren Waller, TE, LV (at JAX)
95. Eno Benjamin, RB, AZ (vs. SEA)
96. Demarcus Robinson, WR, BAL (at NO)
97. Sony Michel, RB, LAC (at ATL)
98. Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO (vs. BAL)
99. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (at WAS)
100. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR (at CIN)
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.