Kyrie Irving Hasn't Spoken Directly with ADL After Promoting Antisemitic Film

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving didn't attend a meeting with the Anti-Defamation League in the wake of the turmoil he caused by spotlighting an antisemitic film on social media.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Irving's father, Drederick, and stepmother, Shetellia, spoke with the ADL, but the seven-time All-Star was absent.

The New York Post's Brian Lewis provided a statement from an ADL spokesperson:

"At a time when anti-Jewish incidents have reached historic levels, this situation has caused real pain in the Jewish community. Whether or not it was intentional, Kyrie lifted up a hateful film to his millions of followers. We hope a process of constructive dialogue and mutual healing will follow."

Irving first created a stir in September when he reposted a video clip from Infowars' Alex Jones about the New World Order conspiracy.

The ADL includes a description of the idea on its website: "'New World Order' conspiracists believe that a tyrannical, socialist 'one-world' conspiracy has already taken over most of the planet and schemes to eliminate the last bastion of freedom, the United States, with the help of collaborators within the government."

In a since-deleted tweet, Irving then shared a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which includes antisemitic themes.

Nets majority governor Joe Tsai said he was "disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation."

Irving subsequently addressed the situation and said he "meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs."

However, the 30-year-old's press conference after a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers last Saturday opened him up to criticism once again.

Asked about the video from Jones he reposted, Irving described the content as "true." He also declined to walk back highlighting Hebrews to Negroes and said he was "not going to stand down on anything that I believe in."

While neither organization cited Irving directly, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association both released statements condemning hate speech and antisemitism.

Irving has continued to suit up for the Nets and started each of their last two games following his tense press conference. He didn't speak with the media after a 116-109 win over the Pacers on Monday, and general manager Sean Marks suggested that will remain the case for now.

"At some point he will come up here and do media again, but I think at this point it's, we don't want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people," he told reporters Tuesday. "Like, let's let him simmer down and let's let this whole, I guess let's let cooler minds prevail."

Marks added the Nets "need to go out and educate ourselves, educate the whole group and get some direction, seek from the experts," and he cited the ADL as one such group.