Celtics' Grant Williams: 'Disappointment' to Not Get New Contract Before Deadline

Grant Williams wanted to land a long-term contract extension with the Boston Celtics before the start of the 2022-23 season, but he's not sweating his impending free agency.

"For me, it was a disappointment," Williams told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. "But you know how much you've worked. You let your work show, and who knows? You might be able to get a better deal than you were in the contract negotiations in the first place."

