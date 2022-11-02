X

    Celtics' Grant Williams: 'Disappointment' to Not Get New Contract Before Deadline

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 2, 2022

    ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 22: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the game against the Orlando Magic on October 22, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

    Grant Williams wanted to land a long-term contract extension with the Boston Celtics before the start of the 2022-23 season, but he's not sweating his impending free agency.

    "For me, it was a disappointment," Williams told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. "But you know how much you've worked. You let your work show, and who knows? You might be able to get a better deal than you were in the contract negotiations in the first place."

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Celtics forward and NBPA VP Grant Williams sits down with <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>: “(No extension) is disappointment but you know how much you’ve worked...You may be able to get a better deal.” Also: Mental health, CBA, 3-star recruit to impact NBA player, new shoe deal with Jordan Brand, more. <a href="https://t.co/RZofjDNtuZ">pic.twitter.com/RZofjDNtuZ</a>

