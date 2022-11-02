Celtics' Grant Williams: 'Disappointment' to Not Get New Contract Before Deadline

Celtics' Grant Williams: 'Disappointment' to Not Get New Contract Before DeadlineNovember 2, 2022
Grant Williams wanted to land a long-term contract extension with the Boston Celtics before the start of the 2022-23 season, but he's not sweating his impending free agency.
"For me, it was a disappointment," Williams told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. "But you know how much you've worked. You let your work show, and who knows? You might be able to get a better deal than you were in the contract negotiations in the first place."
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics forward and NBPA VP Grant Williams sits down with <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>: “(No extension) is disappointment but you know how much you’ve worked...You may be able to get a better deal.” Also: Mental health, CBA, 3-star recruit to impact NBA player, new shoe deal with Jordan Brand, more. <a href="https://t.co/RZofjDNtuZ">pic.twitter.com/RZofjDNtuZ</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.