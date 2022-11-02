T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards on No Dunks This Year: 'Feel Like I Lost Some of My Powers'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Expectations are high for Anthony Edwards in his third season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has been inconsistent through eight games.

One thing that's been noticeably absent from Edwards' performance thus far is finishing at the rim with a dunk.

"I feel like I lost some of my powers," Edwards told Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Per Basketball-Reference.com, Edwards has attempted 156 field goals with no dunks this season. He had 128 dunks in the previous two seasons combined.

There have been questions about Edwards' conditioning during the offseason. Karl-Anthony Towns publicly criticized his teammates' eating habits after a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 24, the second night of a back-to-back.

"Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body—diet and everything," Towns told reporters. "That’ll be on me. I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s--t. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes."

Hine noted Edwards said last week he was working on conditioning to get his "legs back."

The 21-year-old is averaging career-highs across the board, including scoring (23.1 points per game), rebounding (6.1), assists (4.0), field-goal percentage (44.9) and three-point percentage (36.9). But he's also turning the ball over 3.1 times per game, up from 2.6 last season.

Minnesota's ceiling this season and beyond will depend largely on Edwards developing into a superstar. The team paid a steep price in draft picks to acquire Rudy Gobert.

The T-Wolves are only 4-4 through eight games, but it's still early. Edwards can play himself back into prime shape as the season goes along, which will allow him to throw down those poster dunks he was known for over the previous two years.