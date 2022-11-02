X

    T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards on No Dunks This Year: 'Feel Like I Lost Some of My Powers'

    Adam WellsNovember 2, 2022

    PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 1: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Expectations are high for Anthony Edwards in his third season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has been inconsistent through eight games.

    One thing that's been noticeably absent from Edwards' performance thus far is finishing at the rim with a dunk.

    "I feel like I lost some of my powers," Edwards told Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

    Per Basketball-Reference.com, Edwards has attempted 156 field goals with no dunks this season. He had 128 dunks in the previous two seasons combined.

    Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

    DUNK OF THE YEAR.<br><br>ANTHONY EDWARDS. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SCTop10?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SCTop10</a> <a href="https://t.co/hmnhFvldF0">pic.twitter.com/hmnhFvldF0</a>

    There have been questions about Edwards' conditioning during the offseason. Karl-Anthony Towns publicly criticized his teammates' eating habits after a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 24, the second night of a back-to-back.

    "Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body—diet and everything," Towns told reporters. "That’ll be on me. I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s--t. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes."

    Hine noted Edwards said last week he was working on conditioning to get his "legs back."

    The 21-year-old is averaging career-highs across the board, including scoring (23.1 points per game), rebounding (6.1), assists (4.0), field-goal percentage (44.9) and three-point percentage (36.9). But he's also turning the ball over 3.1 times per game, up from 2.6 last season.

    T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards on No Dunks This Year: 'Feel Like I Lost Some of My Powers'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Minnesota's ceiling this season and beyond will depend largely on Edwards developing into a superstar. The team paid a steep price in draft picks to acquire Rudy Gobert.

    The T-Wolves are only 4-4 through eight games, but it's still early. Edwards can play himself back into prime shape as the season goes along, which will allow him to throw down those poster dunks he was known for over the previous two years.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.