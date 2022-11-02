NBA Twitter Raves About Jimmy Butler, Heat's Comeback Win vs. Warriors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat started the season 2-5, capped by a loss to the previously winless Sacramento Kings.

After that game, Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bold statement.

The playoffs are months away, but the Heat may have turned their season around immediately after that comment with a 116-109 comeback win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Golden State led by as many as 10 points, but Miami outscored the Dubs 30-15 in the final 12 minutes for the win. Butler broke a 109-all tie late with a three-point play before adding a 17-footer with 9.5 seconds left for a 114-109 edge.

On a night when the Heat lost Tyler Herro early due to a left eye contusion, the rest of the team stepped up to hold off the Warriors and Stephen Curry, who posted a 23-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist triple-double.

Butler led the charge with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Max Strus came off the bench for a game-high 24 points in relief of Herro. Bam Adebayo overcame a slow start to finish strong with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Twitter praised Butler and the Heat for their strong finish to the game.

The Heat will now look for revenge against the Kings when they host them Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.