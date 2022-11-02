X

    NBA Twitter Raves About Jimmy Butler, Heat's Comeback Win vs. Warriors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 2, 2022

    MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on November 1, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat started the season 2-5, capped by a loss to the previously winless Sacramento Kings.

    After that game, Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bold statement.

    theScore @theScore

    Jimmy Butler with a big proclamation. 😳 <a href="https://t.co/naUdihmwaq">pic.twitter.com/naUdihmwaq</a>

    The playoffs are months away, but the Heat may have turned their season around immediately after that comment with a 116-109 comeback win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

    Golden State led by as many as 10 points, but Miami outscored the Dubs 30-15 in the final 12 minutes for the win. Butler broke a 109-all tie late with a three-point play before adding a 17-footer with 9.5 seconds left for a 114-109 edge.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    🗣 AND OOOOONE<br><br>After the free throw, we lead 112-109 with 1:48 left. <a href="https://t.co/b6yEXpVHjc">pic.twitter.com/b6yEXpVHjc</a>

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    HIMMY <a href="https://t.co/JYz1CSOWXn">pic.twitter.com/JYz1CSOWXn</a>

    On a night when the Heat lost Tyler Herro early due to a left eye contusion, the rest of the team stepped up to hold off the Warriors and Stephen Curry, who posted a 23-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist triple-double.

    Butler led the charge with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Max Strus came off the bench for a game-high 24 points in relief of Herro. Bam Adebayo overcame a slow start to finish strong with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

    Twitter praised Butler and the Heat for their strong finish to the game.

    Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 @BryanFonsecaNY

    On a day where Jimmy Butler says, at 2-5, Miami "is still winning the championship," beating Golden State is a hell of way to back it up.

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    They got a lot tonight<br><br>Max Strus and Duncan Robinson shifted the offense<br><br>Bam Adebayo kept things in front late on both ends<br><br>Jimmy Butler coasted, yet came up big when they really needed him<br><br>Big win

    NorthernRising @Northern_Rising

    Jimmy Butler is a guy I'd want taking the last shot in a game. The guy is clutch

    Hot Hot Hoops @hothothoops

    Jimmy Butler might be the best shooter playing in this game.

    Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani

    It's early but as far as important Ws go, that was monumental. Lowry was superb in the 4th. Bam was tremendous all throughout. Strus/Robinson were integral w/out Herro. With the game on the line, the defense and Jimmy Butler closed it out. Turn the season around? This might be it

    Bally Sports Sun: HEAT @BallyHEAT

    𝘉𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬 𝘣𝘺 𝘽𝙖𝙢 ✋<br>𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘮 𝘣𝘺 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙨 ‼️<br><br>Bally Sports+ is a new option to watch Heat basketball. Learn more here ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/hwGGqyQJsh">https://t.co/hwGGqyQJsh</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://t.co/0EoXDGwqPM">pic.twitter.com/0EoXDGwqPM</a>

    The Heat will now look for revenge against the Kings when they host them Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

