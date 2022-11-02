NBA Twitter Raves About Jimmy Butler, Heat's Comeback Win vs. Warriors

NBA Twitter Raves About Jimmy Butler, Heat's Comeback Win vs. WarriorsNovember 2, 2022
The Miami Heat started the season 2-5, capped by a loss to the previously winless Sacramento Kings.
After that game, Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bold statement.
The playoffs are months away, but the Heat may have turned their season around immediately after that comment with a 116-109 comeback win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Golden State led by as many as 10 points, but Miami outscored the Dubs 30-15 in the final 12 minutes for the win. Butler broke a 109-all tie late with a three-point play before adding a 17-footer with 9.5 seconds left for a 114-109 edge.
On a night when the Heat lost Tyler Herro early due to a left eye contusion, the rest of the team stepped up to hold off the Warriors and Stephen Curry, who posted a 23-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist triple-double.
Butler led the charge with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Max Strus came off the bench for a game-high 24 points in relief of Herro. Bam Adebayo overcame a slow start to finish strong with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Twitter praised Butler and the Heat for their strong finish to the game.
Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani
It's early but as far as important Ws go, that was monumental. Lowry was superb in the 4th. Bam was tremendous all throughout. Strus/Robinson were integral w/out Herro. With the game on the line, the defense and Jimmy Butler closed it out. Turn the season around? This might be it
Bally Sports Sun: HEAT @BallyHEAT
𝘉𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬 𝘣𝘺 𝘽𝙖𝙢 ✋
𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘮 𝘣𝘺 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙨 ‼️
The Heat will now look for revenge against the Kings when they host them Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.