Ranking the Most Shocking Upsets in WWE History Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Credit: WWE.com

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will make another defense of the top prize in professional wrestling at Crown Jewel on Saturday, this time against a social media celebrity with only two wrestling matches to his name.

Logan Paul will challenge The Tribal Chief in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a match that skews heavily in the the titleholder's favor. But what if the YouTuber accomplishes the unthinkable and dethrones The Head of the Table?

It would rank among the greatest upsets in WWE history. What are those upsets, though?

Take a look at this countdown, featuring the most unthinkable victories ahead of, potentially, the most memorable of them all.