5 Early Signs Luka Doncic Will Win MVP This Season

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Dončić has never gotten to the bucket as often as he is this season, and he's making the most of all those close-range looks. If he continues to take a whopping 35.3 percent of his shots inside three feet (with a previous career high of only 26.0 percent), opposing defenses are going to have to make an adjustment.

To allow someone who converts 71 percent of his attempts at the rim to take over a third of his shots from that range is to beg for disaster.

But let's say opponents go back to the old playbook and vary their coverages, perhaps sagging off shooters and dropping a big man in pick-and-roll defense once in a while. Maybe Dončić will see more double teams, or even some zone looks.

If that happens, Dallas' cadre of marksmen will be equipped to make defenses pay. Dončić is wired to hit the open man, and this edition of the Mavs has several shooters who simply shouldn't be left alone. Spencer Dinwiddie is striping it at 45.5 percent from deep, while new addition Christian Wood is at a ridiculous 55.6 percent. Ditto, surprisingly, for Josh Green! Reggie Bullock is at a sustainable 41.4 percent, and Dorian Finney-Smith, while a little off to start the season, has been over 39.0 percent in each of the last two years.

As much as the stay-at-home-on-shooters strategy seems designed to wear Dončić out, it's also an acknowledgement by the opposition that the Mavs have loads of snipers on the perimeter.

Dončić could win MVP by living at the rim or picking out teammates for open looks when the lane closes down. It's really up to opponents and their pick-your-poison schemes to decide which way this goes.