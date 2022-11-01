X

    Philadelphia Pizzeria Refuses to Serve Astros Ahead of World Series G3 vs. Phillies

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, November 1, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of Citizens Bank Ballpark and the Philadelphia skyline prior to the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays on September 20, 2020 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    There is a reason the Philadelphia Phillies have had an immense home-field advantage in the 2022 postseason, and it isn't only because the team's fans aren't particularly friendly to opposing teams.

    They also made it harder for the Houston Astros to get a meal ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series. Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, an institution in the city, downright refused to provide catering for the team:

    Eagles Nation (7-0) @PHLEaglesNation

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> tried to order catering for their team and staff from the famous Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly, the store owner declined to serve them. <a href="https://t.co/aN5FUjA0Qm">pic.twitter.com/aN5FUjA0Qm</a>

    And that is just some good old-fashioned Philadelphia hospitality. If the Phillies go on to win the World Series, there won't be a player on the team that has to pay for a drink in the city ever again.

    But if you enter as the member of an opposing team, well, good luck getting a slice.

