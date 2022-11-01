Philadelphia Pizzeria Refuses to Serve Astros Ahead of World Series G3 vs. Phillies

Philadelphia Pizzeria Refuses to Serve Astros Ahead of World Series G3 vs. PhilliesNovember 1, 2022
There is a reason the Philadelphia Phillies have had an immense home-field advantage in the 2022 postseason, and it isn't only because the team's fans aren't particularly friendly to opposing teams.
They also made it harder for the Houston Astros to get a meal ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series. Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, an institution in the city, downright refused to provide catering for the team:
Eagles Nation (7-0) @PHLEaglesNation
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> tried to order catering for their team and staff from the famous Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly, the store owner declined to serve them. <a href="https://t.co/aN5FUjA0Qm">pic.twitter.com/aN5FUjA0Qm</a>
And that is just some good old-fashioned Philadelphia hospitality. If the Phillies go on to win the World Series, there won't be a player on the team that has to pay for a drink in the city ever again.
But if you enter as the member of an opposing team, well, good luck getting a slice.