Philadelphia Pizzeria Refuses to Serve Astros Ahead of World Series G3 vs. Phillies

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is a reason the Philadelphia Phillies have had an immense home-field advantage in the 2022 postseason, and it isn't only because the team's fans aren't particularly friendly to opposing teams.

They also made it harder for the Houston Astros to get a meal ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series. Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, an institution in the city, downright refused to provide catering for the team:

And that is just some good old-fashioned Philadelphia hospitality. If the Phillies go on to win the World Series, there won't be a player on the team that has to pay for a drink in the city ever again.

But if you enter as the member of an opposing team, well, good luck getting a slice.