Cowboys Rumors: Brandin Cooks Trade Talks Went Until 'Final Minutes' Before Deadline

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys failed to add a wide receiver at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

The Cowboys and Houston Texans engaged in discussions on a deal for Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the deadline, per ESPN's Ed Werder. However, the trade couldn't get over the finish line before the clock struck 4 p.m. ET due to a disagreement on draft compensation and Cooks' $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Oct. 30 that the Texans were open to trading Cooks at the deadline and were listening to offers for the veteran. In addition to the Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams were considered possible trade partners.

Cooks missed Tuesday's practice, which led to speculation about his status with the franchise, but Texans head coach Lovie Smith told reporters he was excused from practice for "personal reasons."

The 29-year-old doesn't appear to be happy that he wasn't moved, either, tweeting shortly after the deadline:

Cooks would have been a great depth addition to the Dallas offense. In seven games this season, he has caught 32 passes for 354 yards, both team-leading marks, and one touchdown.

Through his nine-year NFL career, the Oregon State product has six 1,000-plus-receiving-yard seasons, including a 1,037-yard 2021 campaign.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are led by CeeDee Lamb, who has caught 42 passes for 556 yards and three touchdowns in eight games in 2022. Beyond Lamb, Dallas' wideout group has been unimpressive.

Fifth-year receiver Noah Brown ranks second on the team with 25 catches for 339 yards and one touchdown in seven games, while Michael Gallup has caught 12 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown in five games.

Simi Fehoko and Jalen Tolbert round out Dallas' receiving group, and they have combined for four catches for 28 yards. Fehoko has appeared in five games, and Tolbert has appeared in four games.

While the Cowboys are 6-2 on the season, adding another target for star quarterback Dak Prescott would have put the franchise in better position to compete with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East.