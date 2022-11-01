NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka 'Strong Front-Runner' for Nets HC Job After Steve Nash Exit

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the "strong front-runner" to fill the Brooklyn Nets head coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Udoka is "likely" to be the hire and it could be finalized in the next 24-48 hours. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated added the sides are in "advanced discussions" about a contract for him to take over.

Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT reported the Celtics won't seek compensation from the Nets if they hire Udoka:

Wojnarowski originally reported Udoka and former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder were among the early candidates for the job.

Earlier Tuesday, the Nets announced they'd mutually parted ways with Steve Nash, who'd led the team's coaching staff since September 2020.

Brooklyn named Jacque Vaughn as its acting head coach beginning with Tuesday night's home game against the Chicago Bulls while the coaching search takes place.

In September, Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck announced Udoka was given a one-year suspension for multiple violations of team policies.

An independent investigation determined those violations included Udoka using "crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman," per Woj.

The 45-year-old Oregon native remains under contract with the Celtics, so the team would have to give its permission for him to interview with another organization, but Boston is willing to let him leave to accept another job, according to Woj.

Udoka guided the C's to a 51-31 record and an appearance in the 2022 NBA Finals during his first season as a head coach. He finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting.

He previously spent one season as an assistant with the Nets in 2020-21 under Nash following prior stints on the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers staffs.

Snyder stepped down in June after eight years with the Jazz. It was his first NBA head coaching job after prior opportunities in that role at the college level with Missouri and in the G League with the Austin Toros, the San Antonio Spurs' affiliate.

"It was just time," Snyder told reporters. "I tried to give a voice to that, but it really isn’t any more complicated than that. It was just time. This was something I labored over. I had thought about it for a period of weeks."

He guided Utah to a 372-264 regular-season record with six straight postseason appearances during his tenure.

His 30-year coaching career also includes time as an assistant in the NBA, college and Russia's VTB United League.

The Nets, led by the high-profile trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, are off to a rocky 2-5 start in large part due to their 28th-ranked defense (120.3 points allowed per game).

Udoka and Snyder are both defensive-minded coaches who could help Brooklyn's star-studded roster begin turning things around at that end of the floor.