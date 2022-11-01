Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton to Be Inducted into Packers Hall of Fame in 2023

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson and offensive lineman Josh Sitton will be immortalized by the Green Bay Packers for their contributions to the franchise.

The Packers announced Tuesday that both players will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Lambeau Field Atrium on Aug. 31, 2023.

Nelson and Sitton are two of the most important Packers players from the last 15 years. They were both selected by the team in the 2008 NFL draft. Nelson was their top pick at No. 36 overall after they traded their first-round pick (No. 30) to the New York Jets.

Sitton spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay. He was a backup guard for most of his rookie season before being moved into the starting lineup in 2009. The Central Florida alum started all 125 games he played with the Packers from 2009-15, including the playoffs.

After beginning his career on the right side of the offensive line, Sitton's move to left guard before the 2013 season unlocked a new level of performance. He was named to the All-Pro team in three consecutive years from 2013-15, with one first-team selection in 2014.

Nelson had a slow start to his career, making only six starts from 2008-10. He had a breakout 2011 season with 1,263 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Before Davante Adams became the go-to guy in Green Bay, Nelson was Aaron Rodgers' favorite target for a number of years. He averaged 119.8 targets, 79.4 receptions, 1,219.6 yards and 11.4 touchdowns per season from 2011-16.

After missing the entire 2015 season because of a torn ACL, Nelson won Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 with 1,257 yards and an NFL-high 14 touchdowns. He played for the Packers from 2008-17 before moving to the Oakland Raiders for his final season in 2018.

Both players were starters on the Packers' 2010 team that defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25, in Super Bowl XLV. Nelson set a franchise Super Bowl record with 140 receiving yards in the game.