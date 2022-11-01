Venus Williams Reflects on Tennis Career in IG Post; Coco Gauff Calls Star 'Queen'

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for History

Venus Williams celebrated the 28th anniversary of her first professional tennis match with an Instagram post Monday night.

"On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis. I never imagined 28 years later what [Serena Williams] and I would experience in this sport," Williams wrote. "I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self. Everyday, win, lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It's all been worth it."

Coco Gauff was one of many who responded to Williams' post, calling her "Queen."

ESPN's D'Arcy Maine noted the comments "raised speculation that her legendary career could be nearing an end."

Williams' schedule has been reduced in recent years, including just one appearance over the last five Grand Slam tournaments, and she didn't make her 2022 debut until August during the lead up to the U.S. Open.

She played both singles and doubles in New York, losing in the opening round of both events. She lost to Alison Van Uytvanck in singles and teamed with her sister, Serena, in a loss to the Czech Republic tandem of Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková in doubles.

The U.S. Open was treated as a going away party for Serena, who'd hinted toward retirement during the weeks leading up to the season's final major tournament.

Instead, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said last week she expects to return.

"I am not retired," Serena told reporters. "The chances [of a return] are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court."

Likewise, Venus' post Monday took on a reflective tone about her Hall of Fame career but stopped short of saying her playing days were over.

Venus' career resume includes 23 Grand Slam titles (seven singles, 14 doubles and two mixed doubles), four Olympic gold medals (one singles and three doubles) and a total of 73 tournament titles across the three disciplines.

Her most recent title came at Wimbledon in 2016, when she teamed with Serena to win the doubles championship.

If Venus opts to continue her career, the first Grand Slam event of 2023 is the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16. She would need to qualify or receive a wild card for the tournament.