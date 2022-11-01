Packers Rumors: Players Growing 'Frustrated' with 'Defensive Scheme and Play-Calling'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The struggling offense has gotten much of the attention for the Green Bay Packers, but there are reportedly some concerns on the defensive side as well.

"According to sources close to members of the Packers defense, players have grown frustrated with the defensive scheme and play-calling," ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported. "One source said there has been 'a declining confidence in the defensive scheme and what's being called, and it's led to overall frustration with the defense.' Another source confirmed that sentiment."

The report comes after a fourth consecutive loss for a team that was a presumed Super Bowl contender coming into the season.

Green Bay is 3-5 overall after Sunday's 27-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, and head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about whether he will consider moving on from defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

"Oh, no, absolutely not," LaFleur said of the defensive coordinator.

Demovsky noted Buffalo scored on five straight drives during the contest as it gradually pulled away. The Packers are now 16th in the league in points allowed per game at 21.6.

Barry was also the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions for two seasons in 2007 and 2008 and two seasons in Washington in 2015 and 2016. None of those units finished better than 28th in the league in total yards allowed.

The defensive issues are all the more pressing because the offense is also struggling after trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. have scored more than 22 points just twice all season, and the quarterback has been critical of his teammates at times. It is a far cry from the group that won the last three straight NFC North championships and reached the NFC title game in two of the last three years.

Rodgers is an all-time great, but the one biggest criticism of his career is that he has just one Super Bowl appearance and title. That came back in the 2010 campaign, and it doesn't seem like this team is destined to break the streak of failures to win the Lombardi Trophy.