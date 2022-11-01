FBI Investigating Antisemitic Message from Georgia-Florida Game in Jacksonville

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The FBI is reportedly investigating antisemitic displays across Jacksonville, Florida, including one that was posted during Saturday's college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators played at the Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field.

Teresa Stepzinski of the Florida Times-Union reported Monday that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and FBI Jacksonville are investigating a message that said "Kanye was right about the jews" that was projected onto the back of the stadium's video board.

As Stepzinski noted, it was apparently in reference to hate speech that rapper Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye, posted on social media.

"The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been made aware of antisemitic posts and displays in and around the City of Jacksonville," law enforcement said in a statement.

"We have been looking into these actions and will continue to work with our partner agencies regarding these reports of antisemitic messages. At this time, the Sheriff's Office has not identified any crimes having been committed; the comments displayed do not include any type of threat and are protected by the First Amendment."

According to Stepzinski, similar messages were displayed in multiple places around the city, including on a downtown building and an overpass above the interstate.

As for the game, Georgia improved to 8-0 on the season with a 42-20 victory. The reigning national champions are No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25.

The rivalry game is traditionally played in Jacksonville at the Jaguars' stadium, and the Bulldogs have won five of the last six against the Gators.