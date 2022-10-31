Astros' Justin Verlander: Flipping off Phillies Fans in Video Was 'All in Good Fun'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Justin Verlander gave the city of Philadelphia a big old hello on Monday, flipping off a few Philly fans who were talking a bit of trash to him as he got off the team bus.

Verlander said it was meant in the spirit of some good-natured trash talk and nothing else:

The fans in the video seemed to have a good laugh over the entire exchange, so no harm, no foul. Philly fans are notorious for dishing it out, but this group at least appeared to enjoy Verlander giving it back a little, too.

Games 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series will be played in Philadelphia's Citizen Bank Park, where the Phillies are undefeated this postseason. Game 3, which had been scheduled for tonight, has been postponed due to rain.

Nonetheless, expect thousands of fans to have a few things to say to Verlander when he gets his next start, either in Game 4 or 5.