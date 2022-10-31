X

    Astros' Justin Verlander: Flipping off Phillies Fans in Video Was 'All in Good Fun'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros walks off the field in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game One of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Justin Verlander gave the city of Philadelphia a big old hello on Monday, flipping off a few Philly fans who were talking a bit of trash to him as he got off the team bus.

    Verlander said it was meant in the spirit of some good-natured trash talk and nothing else:

    All the context Darren… Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue. So I responded in kind. 🤣 🤣 all in good fun. I enjoyed the banter. Also, nobody broke the window. Was just like that 🤷🏻‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/PSk5jzK2nT">https://t.co/PSk5jzK2nT</a>

    The fans in the video seemed to have a good laugh over the entire exchange, so no harm, no foul. Philly fans are notorious for dishing it out, but this group at least appeared to enjoy Verlander giving it back a little, too.

    Games 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series will be played in Philadelphia's Citizen Bank Park, where the Phillies are undefeated this postseason. Game 3, which had been scheduled for tonight, has been postponed due to rain.

    Nonetheless, expect thousands of fans to have a few things to say to Verlander when he gets his next start, either in Game 4 or 5.

