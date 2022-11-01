NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 9: Seahawks, Titans Make Big Moves in NFC, AFC Races

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books after the Cleveland Browns' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, which means the playoff picture is starting to take shape as the halfway point approaches.

Here is a look at the current playoff picture heading into Week 9:

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 7-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 6-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 5-3

4. Atlanta Falcons, 4-4

5. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2

6. New York Giants, 6-2

7. San Francisco 49ers, 4-4

8. Washington Commanders, 4-4

9. Los Angeles Rams, 3-4

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5

11. Green Bay Packers, 3-5

12. Arizona Cardinals, 3-5

13. New Orleans Saints, 3-5

14. Chicago Bears, 3-5

15. Carolina Panthers, 2-6

16. Detroit Lions, 1-6

AFC

1. Buffalo Bills, 6-1

2. Tennessee Titans, 5-2

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3

5. New York Jets, 5-3

6. Miami Dolphins, 5-3

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3

8. New England Patriots, 4-4

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-4-1

11. Cleveland Browns, 3-5

12. Denver Broncos, 3-5

13. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-5

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6

16. Houston Texans, 1-5-1

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the entire league is the 5-3 Seattle Seahawks.

While they traded future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, they are sitting atop an NFC West that includes the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and a presumed contender in the San Francisco 49ers.

Even the Arizona Cardinals made the playoffs last season and have Kyler Murray under center, but it is Geno Smith and the Seahawks in first place.

Their success is amplified even more by Denver's struggles, as Wilson and Co. are just 3-5 with an anemic offense that has scored more than 21 points just once all season. The Broncos have also been on primetime a number of times, making their struggles an even bigger national storyline.

Smith has been a revelation for Seattle and has completed a league-best 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,924 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

There aren't many surprises in the AFC, with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens battling for postseason position.

The Tennessee Titans are also right back atop the AFC South as the two-time reigning division champions and came away with a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, even with Ryan Tannehill sidelined.

Rookie Malik Willis threw for just 55 yards and an interception, but the defense held the Texans to just 2.4 yards per rush while setting the tone.

There is still plenty left to be decided, including home-field advantage, with teams such as the Bills and Chiefs battling for position in the AFC and the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles attempting to hold off the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC.

Marquee teams such as Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers are also struggling at 3-5, adding another layer of intrigue to the stretch run as they fight just to remain within striking distance.