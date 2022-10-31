Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Rushed off Court After Gun Scare During Game

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

A game involving Bronny James and Sierra Canyon School on Saturday was brought to an abrupt end due to a gun scare in the crowd.

According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, players from Sierra Canyon and DeMatha Catholic quickly left the court after fans began fighting in the stands. Adding to the alarm, some heard the word "gun" as the altercation was unfolding.

TMZ Sports reported local police arrived at the scene and performed a "thorough search" that didn't turn up a firearm. Authorities also said no injuries were recorded.

DeMatha head coach Mike G. Jones III told TMZ Sports the teams declined to resume the action "out of an abundance of caution."

Reflecting on what happened against DeMatha, James wrote on Instagram that "high schoolers can't even hoop in peace now a days."