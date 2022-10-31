Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Rushed off Court After Gun Scare During Game

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Rushed off Court After Gun Scare During GameOctober 31, 2022
A game involving Bronny James and Sierra Canyon School on Saturday was brought to an abrupt end due to a gun scare in the crowd.
According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, players from Sierra Canyon and DeMatha Catholic quickly left the court after fans began fighting in the stands. Adding to the alarm, some heard the word "gun" as the altercation was unfolding.
Tarek Fattal @Tarek_Fattal
Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early. <br><br>Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.<a href="https://t.co/DAQ45v0A7x">pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x</a>
TMZ Sports reported local police arrived at the scene and performed a "thorough search" that didn't turn up a firearm. Authorities also said no injuries were recorded.
DeMatha head coach Mike G. Jones III told TMZ Sports the teams declined to resume the action "out of an abundance of caution."
Reflecting on what happened against DeMatha, James wrote on Instagram that "high schoolers can't even hoop in peace now a days."