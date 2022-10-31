3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 8 Loss vs. Saints

0 of 3

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

So much for the Las Vegas Raiders turning around their season. They carried some momentum into Week 8 after winning two of their last three games and nearly upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in between.

However, the Raiders were dominated by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, losing in an embarrassing 24-0 shutout.

At 2-5, Las Vegas is in serious danger of falling out of the AFC West race entirely. This is not where it expected to be after making the playoffs in 2021 and adding Davante Adams and Chandler Jones in the offseason.

With winnable games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts upcoming, Las Vegas can rebound from this. But Sunday's loss was a wakeup call for anyone who thought the Raiders were back on the right track.

Here's what we learned from Las Vegas' Week 8 loss to the Saints.

