Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says He's Willing to 'Go for It' in Trade Market amid 6-2 Start

The Dallas Cowboys look like one of the best teams in the NFC at 6-2, but they may be even better if owner Jerry Jones is aggressive ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

It seems like that is his plan.

"When if I have a chance to do something that would be interpreted but real meat on the bone of going for it, then I would do that," Jones said, per Kevin Gray Jr. of 105.3 The Fan. "I feel that good about our chances here. I would do that. Yeah, and I'd give up some future currency to go for it."

Dallas would have surely been pleased with a 6-2 start coming into the season, and that is even more the case had it known Dak Prescott was going to miss significant time.

The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a thumb injury that required surgery during the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In past years, that might have spelled the end of the team's chances to realistically compete in the NFC East.

Instead, Cooper Rush went 4-1 as a starter, not only keeping the Cowboys afloat, but also putting them into position to make a run later in the season.

Prescott is now back and led his side to two straight victories over NFC North squads in the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. He went 21-of-27 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during the win over the Bears on Sunday as the team exploded for 49 points.

The question now is whether the team will add any depth ahead of the trade deadline.

The defense looked like it can take some strides even with Micah Parsons among the league's most dominant players. Chicago averaged 5.6 yards per carry on the way to 240 yards and two scores on the ground, which helped it climb back into the game in the third quarter.

Health may be something of a concern, as running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Noah Brown were among those who missed Sunday's contest with injuries.

Dallas is headed to a bye week and now has time to assess its roster, which is ideal timing with the trade deadline. Catching the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East may be too tall a task, but the Cowboys look like potential contenders and could be aggressive with that chance.