Patriots' Bill Belichick Passes George Halas for 2nd on NFL's All-Time HC Wins List

Don Shula is the only coach in NFL history with more victories than Bill Belichick.

Belichick led the New England Patriots to a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets in Sunday's AFC East clash. The legendary coach now has 325 total wins, including the playoffs, which surpassed Chicago Bears founder and head coach George Halas on the all-time list.

He is still 22 behind Shula's mark of 347.

It is fitting Belichick defeated the Jets to make history, as his Patriots have dominated New York for much of his career.

New England has won 13 straight in the rivalry and has lost just twice since the 2010 campaign. Sunday's win was largely because of the defense, which picked Zach Wilson off three times and held the Jets to 3.4 yards per rush.

That was enough even though Mac Jones struggled to establish consistency at 24-of-35 for 194 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Patriots are now 4-4 on the campaign, which is still in last place in the AFC East but in the playoff picture with more than half the season remaining. They also have the chance to sweep the 5-3 Jets with another matchup later in the season, which would clinch a tiebreaker scenario.

As for Belichick, he is well on his way to the Hall of Fame.

While he will always be tied to Tom Brady because they won six Super Bowls together, he is also widely considered one of the best coaches in NFL history. His resume includes the six Lombardi Trophies, three Associated Press Coach of the Year awards and 19 playoff appearances.

He may eventually catch Shula as well, which would only add another notch to his incredible resume.