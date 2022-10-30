X

    Raiders Fans Call for Josh McDaniels' Firing After Blowout Loss to Saints, 2-5 Start

    Erin WalshOctober 30, 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders takes to the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 30, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders were blown out by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday at Caesars Superdome to drop to 2-5 on the season, and things probably couldn't have gone any worse for the team.

    Quarterback Derek Carr put together one of his worst starts of the season, completing 15 of 26 passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns against one interception. Star wide receiver Davante Adams posted one catch for three yards on five targets, and Mack Hollins led the team with seven catches for 64 yards on eight targets.

    While the offense looked disjointed, the defense played just as poorly, allowing the Saints to tally 367 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

    Saints quarterback Andy Dalton had an impressive performance, completing 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions, and running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 62 yards and one touchdown, in addition to catching nine passes for 96 yards and two scores.

    With the Raiders showing zero signs of improvement under new head coach Josh McDaniels, fans are now calling for him to be fired:

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Ok hear me out here… <br><br>Maybe Josh McDaniels is not a great head coach.

    Connor Clement @connorclementtv

    Raiders have to fire McDaniels. He’s not a head coach.

    Matt Parrino @MattParrino

    Josh McDaniels should be on the hot seat for this abysmal Raiders offense. How do you add Adams and be this terrible? Carr looks completely off.

    Kip Hill @kiphillreporter

    Who could have possibly predicted the Raiders would hire Josh McDaniels and get worse.

    Mike Grinnell @MikeGrinnell_

    Hopefully Raiders fire McDaniels at half and hes on next plane to Foxboro

    Football Chopz @Pchopz_

    Is Josh McDaniels about to be one and done?

    Your Grace 🤴🏾 @djhomicide

    Josh McDaniels really made them worse. They were a play off team last year. He has to be the blame <a href="https://t.co/zlLoxeIILx">https://t.co/zlLoxeIILx</a>

    Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

    Fire Josh McDaniels <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a>

    Raiders United @united_raiders

    Josh McDaniels and the whole coaching staff needs to be hot seat. 🔥 <br><br>This is pathetic.

    Amina 🏴‍☠️ @bonjourperiodt

    the only good thing out this game is thay Josh McDaniels is finally gonna get fired 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭

    Derek Thomas @DerekAdamThomas

    Josh McDaniels just called a 3rd &amp; 1 end around and a 4th &amp; 2 fake punt. That should yield an immediate dismissal.

    Gunnar Cherry @GunnarCherry

    Josh McDaniels trying to enter team facilities tomorrow: <a href="https://t.co/5hBh72ddgt">pic.twitter.com/5hBh72ddgt</a>

    Mike Settle Jr @settlemlCFB

    Josh McDaniels may not make it through all 17 games

    McDaniels has never put together a winning season as an NFL head coach. During his first season as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009, the team went 8-8. In 2010, Denver went 3-9 before McDaniels was fired.

    If the 46-year-old isn't fired following Sunday's loss, he'll undoubtedly be on the hot seat.

    The 2-5 Raiders will meet the 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend at TIAA Bank Field.

