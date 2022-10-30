Raiders Fans Call for Josh McDaniels' Firing After Blowout Loss to Saints, 2-5 Start

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders were blown out by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday at Caesars Superdome to drop to 2-5 on the season, and things probably couldn't have gone any worse for the team.

Quarterback Derek Carr put together one of his worst starts of the season, completing 15 of 26 passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns against one interception. Star wide receiver Davante Adams posted one catch for three yards on five targets, and Mack Hollins led the team with seven catches for 64 yards on eight targets.

While the offense looked disjointed, the defense played just as poorly, allowing the Saints to tally 367 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton had an impressive performance, completing 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions, and running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 62 yards and one touchdown, in addition to catching nine passes for 96 yards and two scores.

With the Raiders showing zero signs of improvement under new head coach Josh McDaniels, fans are now calling for him to be fired:

McDaniels has never put together a winning season as an NFL head coach. During his first season as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009, the team went 8-8. In 2010, Denver went 3-9 before McDaniels was fired.

If the 46-year-old isn't fired following Sunday's loss, he'll undoubtedly be on the hot seat.

The 2-5 Raiders will meet the 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend at TIAA Bank Field.