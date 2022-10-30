The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 213

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night 213 went down Saturday in Las Vegas, with an early 1:00pm PT start time—good news for anybody hoping to catch tonight's Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match too.

Headlining honours for the card went to featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen, who were ranked No. 5 and 6 in the weight class heading into the fight. Unfortunately, the main event ended in disappointing fashion after Kattar sustained a leg injury early in the fight.

Beyond the main event, there were no ranked fighters on the UFC Fight Night 213 bill, but that deficit was counterbalanced by some exciting finishes, much to the excitement of play-by-play commentator Brendan Fitzgerald and his colormen, former middleweight champ Michael Bisping and former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz.

The B/R combat sports team also enjoyed the event and, as always, has you covered with a definitive list of the night's biggest winners and losers. Keep scrolling for our take, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.