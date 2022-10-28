Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Dealing with Numbness in Toes Due to Ankle Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with numbness in his toes on his left foot due to a high ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 25 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network provided more information.

Jones missed three games but returned to start Monday against the Chicago Bears.

However, he was soon benched in favor of rookie backup Bailey Zappe after a second-quarter interception. The Pats ended up losing 33-14.

In his postgame press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answered "no" when asked if the benching was injury- or performance-related. Rather, he said that the plan pregame was for the team to play both quarterbacks.

Zappe started for the Pats each of the last two weeks after taking over midgame against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 when Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion.

Belichick told reporters that the plan is for Jones to start versus the New York Jets on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Jones is in his second NFL season. He has completed 65 percent of his passes for 799 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in four games.

It's a clear step back from last year, when Jones shone as a rookie thanks to a 67.6 percent completion rate, 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns (13 picks). Thanks in part to his efforts, the Pats went 10-7 and reached the playoffs after missing out the year before.

Jones and the 3-4 Pats will look to hit .500 when they visit the Jets in New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.