    Woj: NBA Pursuing 'Upper Salary Limit' in CBA Negotiations with Players Union

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 28, 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the crowd during a ceremony prior to the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The NBA reportedly is seeking to add an "upper salary limit" in its negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Unsurprisingly, the proposal has been met by the "firm resistance of the NBPA, to the point of the union considering it a non-starter in discussions, sources said," per Wojnarowski.

    Essentially, the league is proposing a hard cap in an effort to keep payrolls from skyrocketing as teams re-sign their veteran players to lucrative deals and exceed the soft cap. The classic example is the Golden State Warriors, who already have a scheduled $214 million active roster cap for next season with the salaries they have on the books.

    Per Woj's report, the hard cap would replace the current luxury tax system, which allows teams to exceed the soft cap but charges them increasing financial penalties as they further exceed the cap.

    Technically the NBA currently has a hard cap, but it is only triggered after a very specific set of events:

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    The league currently has a hard cap but that is triggered only when a player is acquired via a sign-and-trade or a certain exception is used. <a href="https://t.co/XBN1h8ipUu">https://t.co/XBN1h8ipUu</a>

    From the player perspective, however, instituting a hard cap would inevitably decrease their earning potential, disincentivizing or even preventing teams entirely from signing veterans to lucrative deals. It's not a system they'll soon be interested in pursuing.

    "There will be a lockout," a source from the player's side of the situation told NBA reporter Marc Stein, "before there's a hard cap."

    One reason the players might draw a hard line is that the league is about to be even more flush with cash.

    As Stein reported: "A lucrative new television deal, expected to be worth at least double the NBA's current nine-year, $24 billion (with a B) TV pact, should be in place starting with the 2025-26 season. The prospect of expansion later in the decade, after that new television contract is secured, promises to pump billions more into ownership coffers."

    The perspective of the league's owners, outside of obviously wanting to keep a greater piece of the revenue pie for themselves, is that smaller-market teams may struggle to keep up with the spending power of more lucrative franchises like the Warriors.

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    Forbes, yesterday: "The average NBA team is now worth $2.86 billion, 15% more than a year ago, an impressive feat considering the stock market is down more than 15% over the same span."<br><br>Today: Owners need a hard cap to save them from themselves. <a href="https://t.co/A2vS25Dmg1">https://t.co/A2vS25Dmg1</a>

    Howard Beck @HowardBeck

    Just want to note, before everyone gets into a froth over "hard cap" proposals: NBA has asked/proposed/floated a hard cap, or something like it, in nearly every CBA discussion since the Paleozoic Era (give or take an era). Then they table it for the next one. wash/rinse/repeat

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Good luck with the hard cap against the 2nd strongest union in sports.

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    I don't think NBA players will ever agree to a true hard cap, under any circumstances.<br><br>More money in the marketplace. Owners like Ballmer/Lacob put pressure on other owners to spend while also limiting the supply of available players, which increases demand for everyone else.

    But the players are going to be hard-pressed to feel too bad for billionaire owners—whether they are in smaller markets or not—who are about to benefit from a massive new television deal. If the owners persist with this proposal, a lockout could indeed be coming.

