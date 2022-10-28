Broncos' Bradley Chubb 'Not Even Thinking About' Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Bradley Chubb is among the pass-rushers who have heard their names come up in trade rumors in the past week or so, but the Denver Broncos veteran isn't sweating it.

"I'm not even thinking about that, bro," he told reporters Friday. "I'm just focused on these guys right here, orange, white and blue. Be the best leader, got the C on my chest for a reason. Captains don't let stuff get to them. They don't sweat under pressure."

"It's good to have that come up. ... It's just cool to be in a position where the interest comes in," Chubb added. "At the end of the day, I just let all that stuff be handled by the people who handle it. I just go out here and do what I can."

The 26-year-old is having an excellent season, registering 24 tackles (four for loss), 5.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed in seven games.

While the 2-5 Broncos have been a disappointment, especially on offense under new quarterback Russell Wilson, Chubb has helped lead a defense that is giving up just 286 yards per game (second in the NFL) and 16.4 points per contest (third).

"Nobody has withered from it," Chubb told reporters regarding the team's poor start. "Nobody is like woe is us because we're 2-5. ... Making sure we're coming out here and prepare to win games."

But it's no surprise that teams would at least inquire about Chubb, given that he can hit free agency after the season and the Broncos find themselves staring at a major mountain to climb if they want to reach the postseason, already sitting last in the tough AFC West.

Still, the Broncos don't sound interested in letting him go.

"You know how much we like Bradley," general manager George Paton told reporters. "We want to keep all of our core players, and Bradley is one of our core players."

The feeling is mutual, with Chubb telling reporters he "hundred percent, hundred percent," wanted to remain with the team.