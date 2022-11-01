Grading Every NBA Team's Top Offseason Pickups After 2 Weeks

0 of 30

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

One of the best parts of a new NBA season is the chance to see familiar faces in new places following a summer of free-agent activity, trades and the draft.

Although the sample size is still small, we're already getting a good idea of how players like Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert and other stars are settling into their new homes. Getting to see high draft picks like Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin and company make their debuts is a highlight as well.

It's time to take a spin around the league and check in to see how every team's top three (or two, if that's all the moves that were made) offseason pickups are grading out thus far.