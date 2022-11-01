Grading Every NBA Team's Top Offseason Pickups After 2 Weeks

Grading Every NBA Team's Top Offseason Pickups After 2 WeeksNovember 1, 2022
One of the best parts of a new NBA season is the chance to see familiar faces in new places following a summer of free-agent activity, trades and the draft.
Although the sample size is still small, we're already getting a good idea of how players like Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert and other stars are settling into their new homes. Getting to see high draft picks like Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin and company make their debuts is a highlight as well.
It's time to take a spin around the league and check in to see how every team's top three (or two, if that's all the moves that were made) offseason pickups are grading out thus far.
Atlanta Hawks
Top Offseason Pickups: Dejounte Murray, Justin Holiday, AJ Griffin
Murray looks as advertised for the Atlanta Hawks thus far, playing a secondary offensive role to Trae Young while still getting to flex his playmaking muscle and elite defensive abilities.
Through seven games, Murray is putting up 20.0 points, 7.6 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game with a sparkling swing rating of plus-22.5. Atlanta is off to a 4-3 start and no longer collapses offensively when Young needs a breather.
Holiday was brought over in the Kevin Huerter trade to be a multi-positional defender and shot-maker off the bench. Only half of that is true thus far, however, as the 33-year-old has connected on just nine of his 29 three-point attempts (31.0 percent) to begin the season.
Griffin, the No. 16 overall pick out of Duke, has only played in four games thus far. In 32 minutes, he's racked up 20 points on 4-of-8 shooting from three.
Grade: A-
Boston Celtics
Top Offseason Pickups: Malcolm Brogdon, Blake Griffin, Noah Vonleh
Despite being forced into going smaller to begin the season while Robert Williams III recovers from knee surgery, the Boston Celtics have committed to keeping Brogdon as the team's sixth man.
The veteran point guard has looked solid in his new role, running the second-team offense while trying to pick his spots to score. Brogdon's 16-point, four-assist effort on opening night helped Boston take down the Philadelphia 76ers.
Griffin was an emergency signing following injuries to both Williams and Danilo Gallinari (torn ACL) and is only averaging 8.8 minutes per game off the bench. Vonleh, after playing professionally in China last year, has only been used slightly more (12.2 minutes, one start).
The Gallinari injury was a huge bummer for a Celtics team that looked like it had been building up a strong bench. This group has been fine thus far but nothing spectacular.
Grade: B
Brooklyn Nets
Top Offseason Pickups: Ben Simmons*, Royce O'Neale, T.J. Warren
Simmons wasn't technically an offseason pickup, but since he's making his Brooklyn Nets debut, we'll bend the rules a little bit here.
It's hard to have envisioned a worse start for the three-time All-Star with his new team. There was some understandable rust to shake off after he missed all of last season, however, Simmons looks timid, indecisive and downright uninterested at times with the ball.
Brooklyn's offense has stumbled when the 26-year-old is on the floor (110.0 rating, 25th percentile) and only comes back to life when he is out of the game (119.0 rating, 83rd percentile). He's averaging just 6.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting over his first six contests, while the Nets have gotten off to a 2-5 start.
O'Neale has started all seven games for Brooklyn and is one of the better defenders on the roster, even if that isn't saying much. He's hitting threes at a decent clip (37.2 percent) but needs to be even better when sharing the floor with two non-shooters in Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Warren has yet to suit up following foot surgery, and his return to the court will be reassessed this month.
Grade: D
Charlotte Hornets
Top Offseason Pickups: Dennis Smith Jr., Mark Williams, Théo Maledon
Smith was a late-September signing and a bit of an afterthought for a Hornets team that had a rough offseason. Instead, the 24-year-old has had a career resurgence in Charlotte after briefly considering a career in the NFL.
With LaMelo Ball missing the start of the season with a sprained left ankle, Smith has stepped in to average 12.3 points, 6.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He's also shooting 44.4 percent from three in his first seven games.
If Smith can maintain his efficiency and playmaking once Ball returns, this will go down as one of the offseason's better signings.
Williams, the 15th overall pick, has played just 13 total minutes over three games as he slowly begins his career. The emergence of third-year big man Nick Richards and head coach Steve Clifford's preference to start veteran Mason Plumlee may have Hornets fans waiting to see Williams make any real impact.
Maledon was a smart pickup by Charlotte after the Houston Rockets waived him. The 21-year-old is putting up 6.0 points and 2.8 assists in 13.8 minutes per game off the bench.
Grade: B+
Chicago Bulls
Top Offseason Pickups: Goran Dragić, Andre Drummond, Dalen Terry
The Chicago Bulls had a fairly quiet offseason, adding a few veteran rotation pieces and Terry, the 18th overall pick in the draft.
With Lonzo Ball out following another knee surgery, Dragić has played a healthy 17.4 minutes per game off the bench, chipping in 7.7 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from three. At age 36, he's no longer a good defender, but the Bulls have still outscored opponents with him in the game.
Drummond continues to be a super-efficient backup center and is putting up a ridiculous 19.2 points, 21.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per 36 minutes. If he had enough minutes to qualify, Drummond's 33.6 rebound percentage would easily lead the NBA.
Terry hasn't received much run with a deep guard rotation in front of him, appearing in just 10 total minutes over four games.
Grade: B
Cleveland Cavaliers
Top Offseason Pickups: Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio, Robin Lopez
Mitchell was already going to be the driving force behind the Cavs' success this season, and his early role has been even more important following an inner eyelid laceration suffered by Darius Garland on opening night.
Mitchell is averaging 32.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.7 steals and is shooting 45.5 percent from three in the Cavaliers' 5-1 start, a run that included an impressive overtime road win against the Boston Celtics without Garland. His defense looks better than it has in years as well.
Cleveland is now 5-0 without Garland, a stretch that wouldn't have been possible last season. Mitchell has given the Cavs one of the league's elite offensive weapons who is just entering his prime.
Rubio is still recovering from a torn ACL but could be back in December, and Lopez (6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 83.3 percent shooting in three games) has given the Cavs good minutes on nights they've needed him.
Grade: A
Dallas Mavericks
Top Offseason Pickups: Christian Wood, JaVale McGee, Jaden Hardy
Head coach Jason Kidd has kept Wood on the bench to begin the season, which is still a puzzling decision for a player the Mavs need to convince to re-sign as an unrestricted free agent next summer.
To his credit, Wood has played well as a sixth man, averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and shooting 55.6 percent from three. It still seems like only a matter of time before he joins the starting lineup.
McGee has started all five of his games at center but is only playing 12.0 minutes a contest. His production in limited minutes has been solid (5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 blocks), but at age 34, McGee is best suited for a bench role at some point.
Hardy, the 37th overall pick in the draft, was always going to be a developmental project. He's received just 10 total minutes of court time over two games to this point and doesn't appear close to entering the rotation anytime soon.
Grade: B
Denver Nuggets
Top Offseason Pickups: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Jordan
Brought over via trade from the Washington Wizards, Caldwell-Pope has already settled into his role as a perimeter defender and knockdown three-point shooter for Denver.
As the starting shooting guard between Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Caldwell-Pope has made 15 of his 25 catch-and-shoot three-point attempts (60.0 percent) while averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Brown is the spot starter now in Denver and has been effective no matter what role he's had to play. His influx in three-point shooting last season doesn't appear to be a fluke, as Brown is knocking down 45.8 percent of his attempts thus far while chipping in 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He's the perfect sixth/seventh man for this team.
The signing of Jordan didn't make much sense at the time, and nothing the 34-year-old has done this season has changed that.
The Nuggets are 15.5 points per 100 possessions worse when Jordan is in the game, and the veteran center hasn't made a positive addition to a team since the 2016-17 season. Denver should be looking for an upgrade all the way up until the trade deadline.
Caldwell-Pope and Brown have been great thus far, while Jordan is the only addition holding Denver back from a straight A.
Grade: A-
Detroit Pistons
Top Offseason Pickups: Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Bojan Bogdanović
Although the Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a 2-6 start this season, their offseason pickups have all done well in the early going.
Swapping Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee for Bogdanović was a no-brainer for the Pistons. That trade has looked even better than expected in the early going.
The veteran forward is second on Detroit in scoring at 22.8 points per game and is nailing 50.8 percent of his threes. That strong start has already landed Bogdanović a two-year, $39.1 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Meanwhile, Ivey and Duren have both looked extremely impressive, albeit in different roles.
Ivey was named a starter right away, and he has flashed his athleticism, scoring, playmaking and defensive abilities. He already looks like a future All-Star, so the Pistons should be thrilled that he fell to No. 5 overall.
Duren is currently coming off the bench behind Isaiah Stewart, but he looks like he'll eventually become the team's franchise center. The 18-year-old is already throwing down monster dunks over defenders while rebounding and blocking shots at a high level.
The No. 13 pick has had a rough start from the free-throw line (37.5 percent through eight games) but otherwise has been quite good.
Grade: A
Golden State Warriors
Top Offseason Pickups: Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, Patrick Baldwin Jr.
DiVincenzo looked like one of the NBA's best offseason signings, yet hasn't found his footing as a contributing rotation member yet.
A hamstring injury has limited the 25-year-old to just three games thus far, where DiVincenzo has more total turnovers (six) than made shots (five). He'll likely get acclimated at some point, but for now, DiVincenzo has been a bust.
Green is averaging more minutes (18.7) than any other big off Golden State's bench, even high-upside guys like James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. After chipping in eight points and grabbing seven rebounds in the season opener, however, Green is averaging just 3.3 points and 4.0 rebounds on 40.0 percent shooting over his last six games.
Baldwin has logged just a single minute of NBA action for a Warriors team that's stumbled to a 3-4 start.
Golden State will inevitably get things turned around, but it's been an ugly opening to the season overall.
Grade: D+
Houston Rockets
Top Offseason Pickups: Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, TyTy Washington Jr.
Most of Houston's offseason activity came through the draft, which is perfectly fine for a team that features some of the best young talent in the league.
Smith will eventually become a two-way force at power forward for the Rockets, although the No. 3 overall pick has struggled offensively to begin the season. His per-game averages of 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists aren't horrible, but Smith is shooting only 32.6 percent overall through his first eight career games.
With rookies like Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin and others thriving, Houston just needs to stay patient with Smith, who could be the best defender in the class with time.
Eason has been solid as a reserve, putting up 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from three in 16.8 minutes. His role will likely grow as the season goes along, especially if the Rockets trade Eric Gordon at some point.
Washington has yet to make his NBA debut because of a sprained knee. Patience is the key when evaluating the Rockets' offseason.
Grade: C
Indiana Pacers
Top Offseason Pickups: Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis
No first-year player has ever won Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year in the same season, but Mathurin could become the first to do so. Ben Gordon came the closest in 2004-05, taking home Sixth Man while finishing second to Emeka Okafor as the top rookie.
Mathurin, the No. 6 overall pick, is leading all bench players with 20.4 points per game. He's also putting up 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shooting 42.9 percent from three. A Buddy Hield trade could eventually land Mathurin a starting job next to Tyrese Haliburton, which could take him out of the running for 6MOY.
The Pacers acquired Nesmith in the Malcolm Brogdon trade, and he has started four of his six games with them so far. The 23-year-old has given Indiana positive minutes (plus-5.4 swing rating), even if his per-game averages of 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds don't show it.
Theis was also part of the Brogdon trade, but he has yet to play this season due to a sore right knee. The Pacers will likely call upon him later in the season if (when?) they trade Myles Turner.
Grade: A-
Los Angeles Clippers
Top Offseason Pickups: John Wall, Moses Brown
Wall was the major offseason acquisition for these Clippers, who have chosen to keep him in a sixth-man role behind Reggie Jackson for now. Despite this "demotion," Wall has easily been the better point guard of the two and still looks extremely explosive in the open court.
The 32-year-old floor general is L.A.'s second-leading scorer behind Paul George thus far, averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in his 21.6 minutes per game. Wall can still get to the basket and is making 57.9 percent of his shots from inside the arc.
While the Clippers have been managing his workload to begin the season, they must be thrilled with what they've seen from Wall so far.
The Clippers brought Brown in to provide some center insurance behind Ivica Zubac, although they prefer a small-ball center approach. The 23-year-old has played only 12 total minutes across four games and likely won't be used much unless Zubac has to miss time.
Grade: A-
Los Angeles Lakers
Top Offseason Pickups: Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, Dennis Schröder
Little has gone right for the 1-5 Lakers, who sport the NBA's worst offense with limited help from their summer acquisitions.
Beverley and Walker are each shooting worse than 22.0 percent from three, and both have started all six games with their new team.
Beverley has never been a big-time offensive threat, yet has become a borderline liability on this end of the ball now. Averages of 5.3 points on 28.6 percent shooting are extremely worrisome, even in a small sample size for someone who was supposed to be a reliable floor-spacer next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Walker took up the entire mid-level exception and has been good as a scorer from inside the arc (55.3 percent on twos) but needs to become an outside threat. His 14.2 points are at least good for third overall on the team.
Schröder has yet to play for the Lakers following thumb surgery. His 33.8 percent mark from three for his career isn't good but would be a huge boost for an L.A. team currently making a league-worst 26.6 percent of its attempts.
Grade: D+
Memphis Grizzlies
Top Offseason Pickups: Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, Kennedy Chandler
The Grizzlies got even younger this offseason, with most of their acquisitions coming via the draft. Veteran Danny Green could return for the start of the playoffs but will miss most (if not all) of the regular season while recovering from a torn ACL and LCL.
LaRavia has been the best rookie of the bunch thus far, averaging 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in his 18.2 minutes off the bench. With no Jaren Jackson Jr. to begin the season following foot surgery, the Grizzlies have leaned on LaRavia to be their frontcourt floor spacer (9-of-15 from three, 60.0 percent).
Roddy has played similar minutes but hasn't been the shot-maker that LaRavia is. He's made only four of his first 25 three-point attempts (16.0 percent), but he's skilled enough to grab a rebound and bring the ball up the floor.
Chandler, the 38th overall pick, has played just 35 total minutes across four games and likely won't get much run unless Ja Morant or Tyus Jones miss extended time.
Grade: C+
Miami Heat
Top Offseason Pickups: Nikola Jović
Miami didn't do much this summer, which is probably why the Heat are off to just a 2-5 start overall. There's a legitimate concern with Kyle Lowry's slippage now at age 36, and Duncan Robinson's contract is looking even worse than it did a year ago.
This puts a lot of pressure on Jović, the 27th overall pick in the draft to perform. He's not yet earned a real rotation spot, however, appearing in just 22 total minutes over three games.
The 6'10" forward has real potential with his size and playmaking ability, but on a veteran-heavy team, it could be a while before Jović makes a real impact.
It's clear the Heat should have done far more this summer after losing P.J. Tucker in free agency. A Jae Crowder trade would be a nice start.
Grade: D
Milwaukee Bucks
Top Offseason Pickups: MarJon Beauchamp, Joe Ingles
The Bucks are the last undefeated team in the NBA at 6-0, although their hot start speaks more to the talent they already had than the moves they made this past offseason.
With Khris Middleton or Pat Connaughton both sidelined to begin the season, it looked like Beauchamp might have had a role right away, but head coach Mike Budenholzer has gone with a guard-heavy lineup instead. The rookie has appeared in only 13 total minutes over three games, scoring a total of five points.
Ingles will likely be out a few more months following a torn ACL, which the Bucks knew when they signed him to a one-year deal.
Milwaukee hasn't gotten anything out of its offseason acquisitions yet, but it hasn't really needed to.
Grade: Incomplete
Minnesota Timberwolves
Top Offseason Pickups: Rudy Gobert, Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes
Gobert landing in Minnesota was one of the wilder trades we've seen in the past few years, and early results have just been OK.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is still putting up strong numbers, leading the NBA in rebounding once again (14.7) while scoring 14.1 points and blocking 1.7 shots a game.
The two-center starting lineup with him and Karl-Anthony Towns isn't producing the kind of success Minnesota would like yet, though, with a net rating of just plus-0.9 (35th percentile).
Back spasms have limited Anderson to just two full games thus far, where his only points have come via the free-throw line. The Wolves will need him to take on a larger role off the bench when fully healthy.
Forbes was signed to provide more floor-spacing around Gobert and company, yet he is just 1-of-8 from three in his six games. If he's not hitting shots, there's no reason for Forbes to even be in the rotation.
Fitting Gobert into a new team was always going to take time, and the early results have been rather uninspiring.
Grade: C+
New Orleans Pelicans
Top Offseason Pickups: Dyson Daniels
We've yet to see much of Daniels, the No. 8 overall pick in this summer's draft.
Thanks to an ankle injury, he's only played sustained minutes in one game, racking up 11 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 22 minutes in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.
He made some impressive defensive plays guarding Luka Dončić and rejected a Reggie Bullock shot at the rim. Daniels has the frame and skillset to become an elite point-of-attack stopper.
Daniels could be a perfect fit with this Pelicans roster as someone who checks a number of boxes with his playmaking, defense and heads-up cutting. He's not going to put up the kind of raw numbers to garner any Rookie of the Year love, but this looks like a great pick for New Orleans in a very tiny sample size.
Grade: B+
New York Knicks
Top Offseason Pickups: Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein
The Knicks had a very good summer, one that's already paid dividends in a solid 3-3 start to the year.
Brunson has brought stability to the point guard position, excelling both as a scorer and playmaker while averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and just 1.7 turnovers in his first six games.
He may never be an All-Star in New York, but Brunson has lifted this Knicks offense from 23rd a year ago up to 13th thus far this season.
Hartenstein is technically Mitchell Robinson's backup, even if he's averaging slightly more court time (25.0 minutes to 24.0) this season. The 24-year-old is good enough to be a starter and is giving New York 9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks as a reserve. He's an underrated passer who hasn't been featured in playmaking opportunities nearly enough.
The Knicks' offseason looked great on paper coming into the 2022-23 season and has yet to disappoint.
Grade: A-
Oklahoma City Thunder
Top Offseason Pickups: Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams
With Chet Holmgren out for the season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, the focus shifts to OKC's other rookies.
Dieng's 63 total minutes over five games are the most of the group, although the 19-year-old has totaled just nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) overall and 1-of-10 (10.0 percent) from three. Dieng was viewed as a pretty raw prospect coming into the draft, so there's no reason to panic for Thunder fans just yet.
Jalen Williams (the wing, not the big) suffered an orbital bone fracture in his right eye that caused him to miss all but two games this season. He looked terrific in his return, however, chipping in 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block in 27 minutes, helping OKC take down the Dallas Mavericks. At 21, he's the most pro-ready of the three and should continue to play a big role for the rest of the season.
Jaylin Williams (the big, not the wing) has played in just one contest so far, grabbing six rebounds and scoring four points in less than eight minutes.
Grade: B-
Orlando Magic
Top Offseason Pickups: Paolo Banchero, Caleb Houstan
Any doubt that Orlando made the right selection at No. 1 should be erased. Banchero looks that good already.
He's been the focal point of the offense from Day 1, giving the Magic a go-to scorer and willing passer to run everything through. Averages of 22.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 33.1 minutes should have Banchero fully entrenched as the early Rookie of the Year favorite. He's exactly the type of player this roster needed.
Houstan, the 32nd overall pick, is off to a bit rougher of a start. He's averaging just 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists in a healthy 20.5 minutes per game off the bench. The 19-year-old has connected on four of his 15 shot attempts (26.7 percent).
Between Banchero looking like that guy and the Magic keeping strong lottery odds at 1-6, this season couldn't be going much better for Orlando.
Grade: A-
Philadelphia 76ers
Top Offseason Pickups: P.J. Tucker, De'Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell
An 0-3 start to the season never deserved much panic, as these Sixers are too good overall and made too many strong offseason pickups to struggle for long. Their 4-1 record since has proven as much.
Tucker is playing the role we all expected as a starting forward who defends, screens and hits open three-pointers. He's gone 9-of-18 to begin the season (50.0 percent) and still looks like a valuable role player at age 37.
Melton is settling in nicely as the team's sixth man and spot starter and is once again near the league lead in steals (2.0 per game). He's a defensive safety net when players like Tyrese Maxey and James Harden are getting torched on the perimeter.
Harrell is fighting for time as a backup big and is averaging just 10.0 minutes in his seven games. He's a better offensive option than players like Tucker and Paul Reed behind Joel Embiid and will likely get time based on specific matchups.
Grade: B+
Phoenix Suns
Top Offseason Pickups: Jock Landale, Damion Lee, Josh Okogie
Phoenix brought the band back this summer rather than seriously pursuing a Kevin Durant trade, and a 5-1 start to the season seems to signal this was the right move.
Landale has been terrific as a rotation big, giving the Suns 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.5 minutes off the bench. He's an active body who screens, cleans the glass and gives Chris Paul and Devin Booker a good roll target.
Lee began his Suns career with a game-winning jumper against the Dallas Mavericks on opening night and has been solid as a reserve shooting guard, hitting 38.9 percent of his threes overall.
Okogie has appeared in every game thus far but played more than four minutes just once. He's an insurance option who will be called upon in defensive situations or if there's an injury ahead of him on the depth chart.
Grade: B-
Portland Trail Blazers
Top Offseason Pickups: Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, Gary Payton II
Portland's hot start can be attributed to a number of factors, with the additions of Grant and Sharpe serving as a major reason why.
Grant has settled in as the team's third-leading scorer, dropping 15.7 points a game on 40.0 percent shooting from three. Grant's ability to fly around and defend multiple positions has helped Portland's defense jump from 29th a season ago all the way up to ninth thus far. His plus-4.8 swing rating is currently the second-highest of his career.
Sharpe was a mystery coming into the season after not playing at Kentucky and has been a pleasant surprise early in his career. The 6'6" guard has flashed his incredible athleticism as a scorer off the bench, averaging 9.3 points in 18.5 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from three. His role should only grow as the season goes along.
Payton has yet to play following a core muscle injury. It's a good sign that Portland's defense has looked this competent already, even without Payton, who will likely be the team's best backcourt stopper once he returns.
Grade: A-
Sacramento Kings
Top Offseason Pickups: Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk
While taking Murray at No. 4 overall was a bit of a surprise on draft night, the selection looks pretty darn good thus far for Sacramento.
It only took three games for Murray to join the Kings' starting lineup, and the rookie has responded by averaging 17.4 points (third behind De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter), 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 62.1 percent on twos and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. He already looks like one of the better defenders on this roster as well.
Huerter was acquired via trade with the Atlanta Hawks and has won the starting shooting guard job thanks to his shot-making ability. He sits at 18.3 points per game and is making 53.2 percent of his threes through six games.
Monk and Fox have already shown off some strong alley-oop chemistry together, even if Sacramento's big offseason signing is coming off the bench for now. However, a 34.7 percent shooting mark overall has been disappointing for the 24-year-old after breaking out with the Los Angeles Lakers a season ago.
Grade: B+
San Antonio Spurs
Top Offseason Pickups: Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley
These young Spurs look good. Perhaps, a little too good with a 5-2 record to begin the season.
Sochan is the only rookie to crack the starting lineup and has shown strong defensive skills with his athleticism and ability to play passing lanes. The Spurs are allowing 5.0 fewer points per 100 possessions with the 19-year-old in the game. While his offense needs a lot of development, Sochan will become a fan favorite with his hustle and defense.
Branham and Wesley began the season in the G League but have since made their NBA debuts.
Branham scored five points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out a pair of assists in 19 minutes in his first game in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Wesley is putting up 8.0 points and 2.0 assists in his two contests.
Both could play bigger roles immediately, with Josh Primo being waived by the team after multiple allegations he exposed himself to women.
It's tough to grade an offseason when two of the three players have only just begun to take the court, but Sochan's strong early start is the main takeaway here.
Grade: B-
Toronto Raptors
Top Offseason Pickups: Otto Porter Jr., Christian Koloko, Juancho Hernangómez
Porter has yet to make his Raptors debut due to a hamstring injury and is now out because of personal issues. It's unclear when the key signing of Toronto's summer will take the floor for the first time.
Koloko, the 33rd overall pick in the draft, has been an instant addition to the rotation and has even started two of his seven games. While he isn't much of an offensive threat, Koloko brings organic rim protection with his 7'0" frame and 7'5" wingspan and is blocking 2.3 shots per 36 minutes thus far.
Hernangómez has played only 16 minutes across three games. Already outside of the regular rotation, it's tough to imagine he'll get much run when Porter returns.
Grade: C-
Utah Jazz
Top Offseason Pickups: Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk
Utah's 2022 offseason will forever be remembered by who it lost rather than who it acquired, but don't tell that to the guys currently on the roster.
A 6-2 start is the biggest surprise of the young season, predominantly fueled by the play of Markkanen.
The 7-footer finally has a green light for the first time in his career and has responded with 22.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 63.4 percent shooting from inside the arc. Primarily used as a floor-stretching forward last season, Markkanen is handling the ball more and showing off his entire offensive repertoire.
Sexton has been mostly utilized as a sixth man in his return from knee surgery and is averaging just 19.6 minutes a game. He's still a walking bucket when on the floor (12.5 points per game) who should only see his minutes and overall usage go up this season as more and more veterans are likely traded away.
Olynyk has started all eight games and won one by himself with a nifty scoop shot. The big man is on fire from three (57.1 percent) to begin the season. His trade value should be at an all-time high should Utah want to capitalize on a return for the 31-year-old soon.
Grade: A-
Washington Wizards
Top Offseason Pickups: Will Barton, Monte Morris, Johnny Davis
Washington's new trio of guards has been fine to this point, although Davis hasn't even cracked the regular rotation yet.
Barton has been the best of the bunch, coming off the bench to average 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from deep. He's done a good job of not turning the ball over or getting into foul trouble and provides a stabilizing veteran presence in the second unit.
The Wizards acquired Morris from the Denver Nuggets, but he looks overmatched as their starting point guard. In his seven starts, Morris is averaging only 9.3 points on 41.4 percent shooting and 5.6 assists per game. He's only turned the ball over six times, which is a plus, but the Wizards should continue to look for upgrades at the position.
Davis, the No. 10 overall pick, was out of the rotation entirely for the first three games and has only gotten garbage-time minutes since. He has more fouls (six) than points (four) thus far.
Grade: C