49ers' Christian McCaffrey: When Someone 'Gets Rid of You...You Take It Personally'

Christian McCaffrey is carrying a chip on his shoulder following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of the 2022 NFL season.

"I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," he told reporters Thursday. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely (I am)."

To some degree, the trade was an indictment of McCaffrey, since the four-year, $64.1 million extension he signed with the Panthers hasn't aged well. He made just 10 appearances between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

But the deal said far more about Carolina than it did the 2019 All-Pro. The franchise is pivoting toward a significant rebuild, and the front office is now in asset acquisition mode. Expensive veterans don't help as much as draft capital.

McCaffrey wasn't the only player jettisoned, with Robbie Anderson sent westward to the Arizona Cardinals as well.

McCaffrey's stock immediately ticked upward after news of his move surfaced. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has a proven track record of showcasing his running backs, so pairing him with an elite runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield is a match made in heaven.

In his first game with San Francisco, McCaffrey ran for 38 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards on 23 offensive snaps. It was a solid debut given his limited usage.

The 26-year-old should get better as his familiarity with the offensive scheme grows, and he clearly has plenty of internal motivation to prove a point to his old team.