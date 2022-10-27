MLB Rumors: Rockies Eyeing Mets FA Brandon Nimmo; Contract Estimated at $115-120M

Elsa/Getty Images

Brandon Nimmo has spent his entire MLB career with the New York Mets, but the Colorado Rockies may look to change that for the 2023 campaign.

Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported Wednesday that the outfielder is "on the Rockies' preliminary wish list" when it comes to free agency. It won't be an easy signing, though, as Danny Abriano of SNY reported Thursday "the Mets have interest in retaining Nimmo, who has expressed a desire to return."

Saunders suggested it will take a five-year deal worth approximately $115 or $120 million, based on estimates, to land the free agent.

Nimmo is one of a number of marquee free agents for New York this offseason, as Jacob deGrom and Edwin Díaz headline the list.

It could lead to some difficult decisions for a team that will also be looking to improve after it lost its grip on the National League East down the stretch of the regular season and then lost to the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series.

Nimmo is coming off a career season that saw him slash .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 30 doubles and a league-best seven triples. He finished with an offensive WAR of 5.3, per Baseball Reference, which was his best mark since he started with the Mets in 2016.

The 29-year-old appears to be in the middle of his prime and will be a significant addition for whichever team ultimately signs him.

Colorado is looking to bounce back from a worse season than the Mets after finishing last in the National League West at 68-94 despite the major signing of Kris Bryant ahead of the campaign.

It continued a pattern of losing for the franchise, which finished in fourth place the previous three years and hasn't advanced past the NLDS since reaching the 2007 World Series.

The Rockies will likely need to add more than just Nimmo to compete in a National League West that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, but he would be an ideal starting point and add some left-handed pop to the lineup.

His numbers may also spike playing at Denver's altitude, which would be a welcome development for the Rockies.

Yet it seems they will have to compete with the Mets and perhaps other suitors to sign him.