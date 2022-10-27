Arsenal's Pablo Marí Among People Stabbed in Italian Shopping Center Attack

Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Arsenal defender Pablo Marí, currently on loan at Serie A club Monza, was one of at least five people stabbed at a shopping market in the Assago area of Milan, according to Adam Crafton of The Athletic.

He is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"I just found out," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters on Thursday after his club's 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League. "I know [Arsenal technical director] Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He's in hospital but he seems to be OK."

According to Sky Sports, one man in his 30s died from stab wounds suffered in the attack. Per that report, a total of at least six people were attacked, but one did not require hospitalization.

A 46-year-old male suspect has been detained by police.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari," Arsenal said in a club statement. "We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

"Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon," Monza CEO Adriano Galliani added in a tweet (h/t BBC News).

Mari, 29, joined Arsenal in Jan. 2020 on loan with an option to make the deal permanent that summer. Arsenal exercised that option and he's remained with the club since, though he was sent out on loan to Udinese in Jan. 2022 and Monza this season.

He's made 14 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in his career.