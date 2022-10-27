Bournemouth to Stop Playing Kanye West's 'Power' Song After His Antisemitic Comments

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Premier League club Bournemouth is the latest group to cut ties with Kanye West.

The Cherries said Thursday they will no longer play West's 2010 song "Power" before matches at Vitality Stadium as they previously did for the past few years, per Ahmed Shooble of The Athletic.

The change comes after West's recent antisemitic comments, tweeting that he would "go death con 3 on Jewish people" in a since-deleted post.

The rapper also revealed more "hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes" during an episode of The Shop that was pulled from air.

The comments have led to significant backlash against West, losing his partnerships with Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the shoe company said in a statement. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown left Ye's Donda Sports after joining the sports marketing agency earlier this year.

West said on Instagram that he lost $2 billion in one day.

Bournemouth has not yet named a replacement song, but the club is set to host Tottenham on Saturday.