Patriots Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne Interest Teams Before Trade Deadline

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL teams have contacted the New England Patriots regarding wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network.

Bourne signed a three-year deal worth up to $15 million before the 2021 season. He began his Pats tenure by catching 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns in addition to 12 carries for 125 yards.

However, his playing time has been significantly limited in 2022. He has played more than half of the offensive snaps in just one game this year and saw just two snaps versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 reportedly because he was late to a meeting, per Tom E. Curran of NBCSports Boston.

Bourne did not play Monday against the Chicago Bears because of a turf toe injury suffered the previous week against the Cleveland Browns.

Wynn has been benched on two different occasions this season. The impending free agent missed the Bears game with a shoulder injury. He also has committed eight penalties and allowed three sacks.

However, former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show (h/t Richie Witt of Patriots Country) that he think Wynn could be saved, albeit perhaps elsewhere.

“I absolutely think he is savable. But he's in the Twilight Zone right now. ... It doesn’t look like the way things are going, it’s going to go very well for him here. Wherever he ends up, whatever happens, I hope it’s in his best interest and he gets the most out of his career."

The Patriots have struggled out of the gate with a 3-4 record capped by a 33-14 home loss to the Bears. They visit the 5-2 New York Jets on Sunday.