MLB Free Agents Primed for Career Revival with New Teams in 2023

Sometimes, a change of scenery is necessary for a baseball player. Whether it be due to their own personal struggles, poor fit or simply time to move on, making that switch can make a huge difference in performance.

There are some free agents this cycle who could either use a change of scenery or will almost certainly get one, whether they like it or not.

Here, we'll dive into which free agents are primed for a career revival with their new teams in 2023. The ones with player or club options are included with the expectation that the sides will move on.